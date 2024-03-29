0329 Today in History
0329 Today in History
Underwater sleuths have pieced together the past, bringing to life a ship that once patrolled the high seas.
Archaeologists have unearthed a “remarkable” Roman villa complex on a housing development site in a small English village.
Archaeologists say it is "rare" to find such details about people's lives 3,000 years ago.
A tourist attraction, port and shops stand on the site in Kent where Nelson's HMS Victory was built.
Here we share much more than you possibly wanted to know about the origin of the word "morning."
The ancient symbol of Scotland's monarchy is one of the star attractions at the Perth Museum.
Handout / ReutersKing Charles avoided referring directly to his or Kate Middleton’s recent health travails in a special Easter message broadcast Thursday, but praised those who “extend the hand of friendship” in times of need and overtly extolled “Christian” virtues.The pre-recorded audio message was played at the traditional Maundy Thursday service at which the monarch hands out symbolic alms called “Maundy money” to individuals who have performed “outstanding Christian service.”The king did no
TORONTO — A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment, according to court records and her former landlord. Patrycja Siarek, 38, was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and other offences after an off-leash dog bit and dragged a child at a Toronto park last Saturday. Police have said the attack left the child with life-alt
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial. The former president posted on social media that the gag order was “illegal, un-American, unConstitutional” and said Judge Juan M. Merchan was “wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement" by Democrati
Tim O'Brien issued some harsh truths about the former president.
"Everyone heard, and no one said anything."
The White House press secretary was in no mood.
The former House GOP speaker pinpointed a Trump weak spot that could cost Republicans large.
Adam King was arrested following a sting operation where he allegedly said he had drugged and sexually assaulted his nieces and nephews, per investigators
"I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it," Usher told Stern on 'The Howard Stern Show'
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
The Princess of Wales spoke about her husband in the self-written speech, but significantly delivered it solo
Hydration is essential but we have to stay mindful.
“Going back, in hindsight, it’s very clear. Very clear," the GOP voter told the CNN anchor.