Millie Bobby Brown Pairs Tiny Bikini with Denim Hotpants on Vacation: See the Cheeky Pic!

The 'Stranger Things' star rocked a pair of denim shorts from her fashion brand, Florence by Mills

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown in April 26 Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown is ready for summer!

The Damsel star showed some skin in a new Instagram post that she shared on Friday, April 26.

The Stranger Things actress was seen in a bright magenta and brown tie-dye bikini top with a pair of medium-wash denim shorts. The shorts she’s modeling are from her fashion line, Florence by Mills.

The 20-year-old is wearing the brand’s Throwback Denim Short in the medium-wash color — which retail for $54.95.

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown in April 26 Instagram

She completed the look with a pair of brown mirrored mask sunglasses, a pearl choker necklace, a gold “M” bubble initial necklace and a pair of oversized silver thin hoop earrings.

"Vacay in my flo denim 🩵," she captioned the Instagram post.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Youtube Millie Bobby Brown and Drew Barrymore

More recently, Brown embraced a more causal look during her March 9 appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show. She ditched her traditional glam in favor of a make-up-free moment and wore a butterfly-shaped pimple patch from her brand Florence by Mills.

She also wore a matching lilac set from her brand, a pair of cozy shorts and an oversized comfy sweatshirt. She finished the look with a pair of glitzy earrings, a pearl choker necklace and a pair of knee-high leather boots.

Weeks before her appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, Brown wore another casual outfit — but this time on a date to celebrate her 20th birthday with fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

She wore a colorful sweater and multicolored plaid pants while on a coffee run with Bongiovi, 21. Meanwhile, he wore a similarly casual look, which included a plaid shirt and khakis underneath a brown-orange jacket.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi attend Netflix's "Damsel" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on March 01, 2024 in New York City.

Since Brown’s birthday celebration, her future father-in-law, Jon Bon Jovi, shared with PEOPLE that he isn’t privy to all the details of Brown and Bongiovi’s upcoming wedding.

"I'm on a need-to-know [basis], and they don't tell me much," Bon Jovi, 62, told PEOPLE of his son Jake’s wedding, as well as his son Jesse’s wedding and daughter Stephanie’s wedding.

