Meg Ryan Attends Met Gala for First Time Since 2001 — and Still Looks Like Flawless Rom-Com Royalty

The actress proved she's still got the look as she attended her first Met Gala in more than two decades

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Meg Ryan attends the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2024

Meg Ryan is still that girl.

The rom-com legend attended her first Met Gala in more than 20 years on Monday, May 6, walking the red carpet in New York City in a black Michael Kors gown featuring a sheer bodice and floral embellishments throughout.

Rocking her signature blonde wavy lob hairstyle, Ryan, 62, posed for photos both solo and alongside Kors, 64, striking a variety of poses and flashing a smile.

The last time the You've Got Mail actress attended the Met Gala was back in 2001, when she opted for a knee-length dress with a pearly white bodice and black pleated skirt, pairing the frock with strappy black kitten heels.

She wore her blonde hair at a similar length to her 2024 look but in a more era-trendy straight style, and accessorized with simple stud earrings. The theme of the 2001 Met Gala was "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years," while this year's was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Meg Ryan attends the Met Gala in New York City in 2001 (L) and on May 6, 2024

The Met Gala is only the latest of Ryan's head-turning fashion moments. While promoting her romantic comedy What Happens Later last month, the actress wore an ensemble reminiscent of her iconic ‘90s style in a chic tan maxi skirt, a black vest top and chunky black shoes.

With roles in films like When Harry Met Sally (1989), Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You've Got Mail (1998), Ryan quickly became a style icon of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Her laid-back yet polished looks became huge trends at the time and have more recently made their way back into the trend cycle.

Last autumn, TikTok creators began infusing their outfits with Ryan’s trademark cozy style (chunky sweaters, oversize blazers and loafers), dubbing the season “Meg Ryan Fall.”

The actress reacted to the trend in an October 2023 interview with PEOPLE, saying it was “so sweet" and "the cutest thing ever."



Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Michael Kors and Meg Ryan attend the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2024

“I saw pictures of girls trying on hats. I don't know why it has anything remotely to do with me, but it is so sweet. It kills me," Ryan continued.



Appearing on the cover of Glamour's December 2023 issue to promote What Happens Later — her first movie since 2015 — Ryan spoke about how “aging is not that terrifying.”

“Our culture is so obsessed with youth,” she said. “As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at.”

“We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, ‘Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles,’ ” Ryan added.

