Jay Leno Tears Up as He Speaks About Wife Mavis amid Her Dementia Diagnosis: 'I Couldn't Be Prouder of Her'

The former 'Tonight Show' host was granted conservatorship of his wife, who was diagnosed with "advanced dementia," in April

Rob Latour/Shutterstock Mavis Leno and Jay Leno at Feminist Majority Foundation's 16th Annual Global Women's Rights Awards & Gala, Show, Los Angeles, California

Jay Leno has nothing but love for his wife of 44 years, Mavis Leno.

On May 14, the comedian and Mavis attended the Feminist Majority Foundation’s 16th Annual Global Women’s Rights Awards Gala together to present an award in Mavis’ name. During his speech, Jay, 74, held back tears as he reflected on his 44-year marriage.

He said that marrying Mavis, 77, was the “smartest thing I’ve ever done,” per Fox News, before sharing his first moments with his wife, who he said had a “fire” in her from the beginning.

“This is going to be a fascinating relationship,” he recalled thinking. “And it has been.”

The former Tonight Show host said that he and Mavis “have a lot of fun” as he noted, “People say marriage is difficult. I don't get it. I enjoy her company. I enjoy taking care of her. We have fun. She's the most independent woman I ever knew. Again, I just couldn't be prouder of her."

Earlier in the night, he told the outlet on the red carpet that he and Mavis “do everything together” and that marriage “gets easier” rather than “harder” with time.

“I go home every night, make dinner and sit around. We enjoy each other's company," he said.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Jay Leno and wife Mavis Leno attend the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California

The outing marked the third public appearance the couple has made since Jay filed for a conservatorship over his wife in January as a result of her "advanced dementia" diagnosis.

They were previously out in L.A. on April 30, just days after Jay turned 74, at the premiere of Netflix's Unfrosted, where they were all smiles on the red carpet. Prior to that, Mavis was by her husband's side as she attended his stand-up show at the Hollywood Improv comedy club in West Hollywood in early April.

On April 9, Jay was officially granted conservatorship of his wife during a hearing at L.A. County Superior Court, which PEOPLE attended. Mavis' lawyer said she was "in agreement" with the conservatorship and that she is "receiving excellent care with her husband, Mr. Leno."

The judge said that Mavis is "in the least restrictive environment" and "in very good care with Mr. Leno," who the judge declared was "fit" to serve as conservator.



Amy Sussman/Getty Jay Leno and Mavis Leno attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "UNFROSTED"

Jay has previously spoken to PEOPLE about the early days of his relationship with his wife, who he met after a performance at the iconic Comedy Store in the '70s.

"Not screwing around is a huge key. You can do a lot. You can leave your underwear on the doorknob for the rest of your life if you don't screw around," he said.

After cracking some jokes, Jay added earnestly, "I always tell guys when they meet a woman, 'Marry your conscience. Marry someone who's the person you wish you could be and it works out okay.'"

