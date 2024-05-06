Tyla Gets Lifted Up the 2024 Met Gala Steps in Her Form-Fitting Sand Dress

The singer wore Balmain for her Met Gala debut

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Tyla at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, 2024

Tyla levitated up the 2024 Met Gala steps thanks to a few helping hands.

For her Met Gala debut on May 6, the "Water" singer, 22, wore a look inspired by "the sands of time," she said on the red carpet.

The form-fitting Balmain outfit (which included an hourglass clutch) proved tricky to walk in, as is evident by red carpet footage of the star being lifted up parts of the staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met Gala’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the dress code is "The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

Related: Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals

Speaking with La La Anthony during Vogue's official red carpet livestream, Tyla said she and the creative team "wanted something out of the box this year."

"I just love the outfit and how everything turned out," Tyla added.

Catch All the Minute-by-Minute Fashion Updates from the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet Right Here!

Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing told Vogue that inspiration for Tyla's Met Gala dress — which boasts three colors of sand and was mixed with micro crystal studs — was inspired by a "desire to redefine boundaries and transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Tyla at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, 2024

Related: Tyla Says Her Grammy Win Is 'Such a Big Moment' for South Africa as She Releases Debut Album (Exclusive)

“The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination and I could not be happier with the end result," he said.

Tyla told Vogue she thought "the idea was crazy and I loved it."

"I’m excited and a little nervous but I’m looking forward to having a fun night at the Met," she added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.