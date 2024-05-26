0526 Today in History
"I will never, ever allow an American fighter to come here with this British board scoring the fight."
Alderney, a quiet British island in the English Channel known for its outstanding natural beauty, was once the site of the only Nazi camps on British soil – and a hell on Earth for its thousands of inmates.
Mounties suspected Tiki Laverdiere was dead before her burned, bludgeoned body was found wrapped in a carpet under rocks in a Saskatchewan pond in the summer of 2019.
The actor returns to the West End for Shakespeare’s tragedy.
Researchers say the ancient creature is reminiscent of giant worms in the Hollywood film Dune.
Amandla Stenberg says training in martial arts while filming "Acolyte" completely changed her relationship with her body. The actor stars in the latest Star Wars series and hopes to see a future in the action genre. (May 23).
Reviews describe the Spider-Man star's performance on stage as "good", "fine" and "perfectly OK".
Nicole Scherzinger sent fans wild wearing the tiniest black string swimsuit as she danced with her fiancé Thom Evans and friends in a luxurious garden.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have interrupted their half-term break with their children to share a heartfelt message on social media following the tragic death of an RAF pilot
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito neighbour Katy Perry has won a major victory regarding her mansion in the exclusive Californian area
Earl Evans was out on a whooping crane survey in Wood Buffalo National Park with Parks Canada and the Canadian Wildlife Service when he saw something he'd never seen before. Evans, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T., said he's done the same survey flight for years. "I told the pilot, 'there's something on the ground over there that shouldn't be there,'" he said."The sun hit something off to the north, so I kept my eye on it. Just as we were going by, I saw it was something that wasn't normal."Evans
Elizabeth Hurley never fails to stun in a fabulous bikini and on Friday it was no different when she was spotted posing up a storm in a hot pink number and denim shorts. See photo.
Abby tied the knot with nurse and United States Army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021
The Rolling Stones frontman gave the former president's critics some satisfaction at MetLife Stadium.
A rogue document apparently showing Russian intention to expand its territory in the Baltic region surfaced in the past few days.
The actress starred in 'I Dream of Jeannie' almost 60 years ago
Level up your grilling game with these dietitian-approved franks, including beef, pork, chicken, turkey and vegetarian options.
NEW YORK (AP) — Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar nominee whose most famous works skewered America's food industry and who notably ate only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
“I don’t enjoy much outside my family, my few friends, television and crafts," Teigen wrote in the candid message
Elle Fanning walked the red carpet for the the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals wearing a semi-sheer Gucci gown.