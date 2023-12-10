1 dead, 2 in critical condition following fiery single-vehicle crash in St. John's

The RNC says one person is dead and two are in critical condition after the single-vehicle crash in St. John's early Sunday morning. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC - image credit)

The RNC says one person is dead and two are in critical condition after the single-vehicle crash in St. John's early Sunday morning. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

One person is dead and two are in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash on Empire Avenue in St. John's early Sunday morning.

RNC Const. James Cadigan told CBC News all three people were in the vehicle — that also burst into flames.

Police taped off the scene and were canvasing the area of the crash before reopening the street shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Tire marks were seen cutting through a grassy area toward a group of houses and one home was damaged in the crash.

A home on Empire Avenue was damaged in the Sunday morning crash. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

