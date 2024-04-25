The 1 Type Of Underwear You Should Never Wear, According To A Gynaecologist

If you tend to err on the sexier side when it comes to underwear choices, we have a bit of bad news for you and your health.

While choosing underwear might just feel like a matter of taste, the vaginal health experts at Daye warn that, actually, your choice in underwear could be putting you at risk of infections like bacterial vaginosis or thrush.

HuffPost UK spoke with Dr Shazia Malik, a consultant gynaecologist and UK Medical Director at Daye to learn more about which underwear we should and shouldn’t wear.

Which underwear you should avoid to protect your vaginal health

The answer is lace underwear but it is a little more complicated than you’d think. Dr Mailk said: “Lace underwear itself is not inherently bad for vaginal health. However, lace is often made from synthetic, non-breathable materials like nylon or polyester.

“These fabrics can trap heat and moisture against the vulva, potentially disrupting the delicate balance of bacteria that keeps the vagina healthy. This moist, warm environment may increase the risk of irritation and infections like bacterial vaginosis or thrush infections in some women.”

Instead, the healthiest choice is underwear made of natural, breathable fibres. Especially around the crotch.

Which vaginal infections can lace underwear cause?

Dr Malik said: that non-breathable underwear materials like lace may contribute to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast, leading to conditions like:

Bacterial vaginosis (BV): An imbalance of vaginal bacteria that causes thin grey discharge and a fishy odour. BV can often become recurrent and needs to be treated with antibiotics in most cases.

Thrush infections: An overgrowth of naturally occurring yeast that causes itching, burning, and thick white discharge. You will need antifungals to treat thrush

Vulvar dermatitis: Inflammation of the external genitals that can cause redness, itching, and irritation

However, many other factors like hormones, sexual activity, and hygiene can also play a role.

Which underwear materials should we be avoiding?

Dr Malik said that in general, it’s best to avoid underwear made entirely of synthetic materials like:

Nylon

Polyester

Spandex

Satin

Dr Malik explained: “These fabrics don’t allow the vulva to “breathe” and can create a moist environment where bacteria and yeast thrive. Instead, opt for natural fibres like cotton, especially in the gusset. Organic cotton is ideal as it’s free from irritating dyes and pesticides.”

How to protect your vaginal health

Dr Malik advises that to keep our vaginas healthy and comfortable we should follow these steps:

Change underwear daily and whenever damp from sweat, discharge, or menstrual flow

Sleep without underwear to let the vulva breathe

Avoid tight-fitting clothing that rubs and chafes

Use gentle, fragrance-free detergents to wash underwearCotton underwear should be washed at 60 degrees celsius to kill bacteria and yeast

Consider taking a probiotic to support healthy vaginal flora

Brb, off to check my underwear labels.

