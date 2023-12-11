1 woman, 2 children found in critical condition at Scarborough apartment building

Officers responded to the building near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A woman and two children were found in critical condition at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night, according to Toronto police.

Officers responded to the building near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The woman was found outside the building while the children were found inside a unit, according to police. Police did not describe the injuries suffered by the woman and children, or how they might have occurred.

Toronto paramedics told CBC Toronto that all three people are in life-threatening condition and the woman is likely in her early 30s.

No suspect information has been released at this time.