Abducted 10-month-old girl has been found, officials say

A 10-month-old girl who was abducted in Clovis, New Mexico, was found Monday, according to the FBI Albuquerque Division. A suspect is also in custody, officials said.

The infant, Eleia Maria Torres, was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, the Clovis Police Department said in a press release.

PHOTO: In this photo released by the New Mexico State Police, Eleia Maria Torres is shown. (New Mexico State Police)

The suspect, Alek Isaiah Collins, 26, from Manvel, Texas, was arrested Monday in Abilene, Texas, and is being held on charges of aggravated robbery and assault on a peace officer, though other charges are pending, according to Abilene Police.

Officers located a home in North Abilene where the suspect was reportedly staying, and at 4:30 a.m. local time on Monday, narcotic agents set up surveillance on the home, and the subject was eventually taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The baby was taken into protective custody and was evaluated by medical personnel, according to police.

In addition to the alleged abduction, Collins is being investigated in the double murder of Torres' mother, another woman and the shooting of the baby's 5-year-old sister in New Mexico last week.

PHOTO: Two women were found dead in Ned Houk Memorial Park near Clovis, N.M., on Friday, May 3, 2024. A 5-year-old girl was also found injured and a baby was kidnapped, police said. The baby and suspect were found three days later. (KOAT)

Collins has a United States Marshal hold on him in reference to the alleged New Mexico killings and kidnapping charge, officials said.

Two women were found dead at Ned Houk Memorial Park, a recreational area north of Clovis, on Friday with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Authorities also found a 5-year-old who was suffering from a head injury. The child is currently recovering at a local hospital, Deputy Chief of Clovis Police Trevor Thron said Sunday.

"Our hearts are with the victim and her family during this incredibly difficult time," Thron said of the 5-year-old child. "And we fervently hope for swift and complete recovery."

The women were identified as Samantha Cisneros, the mother of the baby and the injured 5-year-old, and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old, from Texico, New Mexico.

Officers on the scene discovered an infant car seat, an infant stroller, and a small baby bottle left at the scene, and immediately began searching for the infant, according to officials.

An Amber Alert for Torres was issued on Friday.

Abducted 10-month-old girl has been found, officials say originally appeared on abcnews.go.com