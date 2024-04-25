Giuliani, Meadows indicted in Arizona fake elector scheme; Trump unindicted co-conspirator

Several former and current key aides to former President Donald Trump appear to be among those charged by the Arizona State Attorney General over their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. They include Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and former Trump attorney John Eastman -- as well Boris Epshteyn, who remains one of Trump's closest advisers and a current member of his 2024 campaign team.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes also announced charges against 11 alleged fake electors, for their alleged role in their alleged efforts to subvert Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state.

The charges include fraud, forgery, and conspiracy.

“Unindicted Coconspirator 1” in the indictment appears to be Trump as the language of the document says they were involved in a scheme to keep him and former Vice President Mike Pence “in office against the will of Arizona’s voters.”

In the indictment, another individual whose name is currently redacted, but appears to be Giuliani is described as “An attorney for Unindicted Coconspirator 1 who was often identified as {{the Mayor."

Trump’s former Chief of Staff Meadows appears to be one of the individuals whose name is redacted. That individual “was Unindicted Coconspirator 1's Chief of Staff in 2020,” the indictment reads, which seems to match Meadows’ job at the time.

Mayes said in a release all the names would be unredacted when all defendants have been served.

In filing the indictment, Arizona becomes the fourth state to file criminal charges against the so-called "fake electors" who allegedly announced they were ready to pledge electoral votes to Donald Trump in their respective states during the 2020 election, despite Joe Biden winning those states.

The 11 current named defendants in the indictment whose names are visible on the court document are Kelli Ward, Tyler Bower, Nancy Cottle, Jacob Hoffman, Anthony Kern, James Lamon, Robert Montgomery, Samuel Moorhead, Lorraine Pellegrino, Gregory Safsten and Michael Ward.

According to the indictment, 11 Republicans met in Arizona in December 2020, including then-Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, two Republican lawmakers, and a top official with the Republican National Committee, and signed documents that falsely claimed they were Arizona's rightful electors.

"Today, Arizona's 11 Republican presidential electors met to cast their votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence," the Arizona GOP tweeted in December 2020. "With ongoing legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election still being heard in the courts across the country holding hearings on election fraud and voting irregularities, it is imperative that the proper elections are counted by Congress."

PHOTO: Ballots from the 2020 general election wait to be counted at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 1, 2021 in Phoenix. (Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images, FILE)

All 11 alleged fake electors were also part of a legal challenge in the state that sought to challenge the election results based on allegations of voter fraud. The case was thrown out by a judge who called their claims of election fraud "sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence."

Rusty Bowers, then the Arizona House speaker, told the House Jan. 6 committee that following the election he received calls from Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani claiming that there was election fraud in the state.

PHOTO: In this Oct. 18, 2020 file photo, a person is seen depositing their mail-in ballots for the U.S. presidential election at a ballot collection box in Phoenix. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

"I was insistent that I had to have proof, real proof, judicial level," Bowers testified. "That's the kind of proof I'm talking about. And the president said, 'Rudy, give the man what he wants.'"

Asked by ABC News' Jonathan Karl if Giuliani ever provided that evidence, Bowers said, "He never gave us anything. No names, no data, nothing."

Bowers also said that Giuliani and attorney Jenna Ellis flew to Phoenix and met with him and other Arizona lawmakers, and asked them to convene the legislature to investigate their unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

PHOTO: In this Dec. 11, 2023 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, departs the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE)

In December, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced felony charges against six alleged "fake electors" in that state. In Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel similarly charged 16 "alternate electors" in July for conspiracy to commit forgery, among other charges. And in Georgia, three such "fake electors" were among the 18 co-defendants charged, along with Trump, in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.

All defendants charged in all three probes have pleaded not guilty, with Georgia defendants Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell and Scott Hall subsequently taking plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify in that case. In Michigan, the attorney general dropped all charges against defendant Jim Renner in exchange for his cooperation.

ABC News previously reported that Trump's Georgia co-defendant Michael Roman was subpoenaed as part of the Arizona probe and that Chesebro sat for a voluntary interview with Arizona investigators in recent weeks.

