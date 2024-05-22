11-year-old boy dies after drowning in North Fork of Kentucky River

An 11-year-old boy died in a drowning incident in Letcher County Tuesday, according to the Letcher County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened along the North Fork of the Kentucky River in the Blackey community of Letcher County. The coroner’s office said the boy, 11-year-old Curtis Halcomb, was playing along the river’s edge when he fell into the water.

Halcomb was found in the water a short time later and a distance down the waterway by local EMS. The coroner’s office said he was transported to a hospital but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he died.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident.