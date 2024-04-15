12-Year-Old N.Y.C. Girl Reunited with Family Almost a Week After She Disappeared at End of School Day

Police told PEOPLE on Monday, April 15, that Victorious "Tori" Smith was no longer missing

NYPD Victorious "Tori" Smith

A 12-year-old girl from Brooklyn has been found after nearly a week-long disappearance, according to authorities and loved ones.

When contacted about the search for Victorious “Tori” Smith, who was last seen departing home in Prospect Lefferts Garden around 6:50 a.m. on April 9, the New York City Police Department told PEOPLE her whereabouts are no longer unknown.

“The missing has been located,” the department said in an email to PEOPLE on Monday, April 15.

In an email obtained by PEOPLE, a family friend said that the girl had been located and "is with her family now."

Additional details are not immediately available.

Related: 12-Year-Old Boy Who Ran Away from Home Found Safe After Spending the Night in Ohio Target

At the time she was last seen, Tori's sister and legal guardian, Eliana Perozo told the New York Post the girl was en route to the Baccalaureate School for Global Education in Queens.

“She went to school, as she does every day," Perozo said during an interview with New York radio station 1010 WINS. However, instead of coming home, Perozo told the outlet she watched as the AirTag on her sister's phone "went in one direction and the train that she usually takes home...went in the opposite direction."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Perozo said that before the disappearance, she and Tori had a fight over a 16-year-old boy and that the girl may have run away.

NYPD Victorious "Tori" Smith

Perozo also told the Post that she took away Tori’s phone and replaced it with a flip phone.

The newspaper reported that Perozo and a friend were able to track down the girl's AirTag to 134th Street and St. Anne’s Avenue in the Bronx, but there was no sign of Tori.



Related: Missing Teen Found Safe 19 Months After Vanishing Says She Fled Abusive Dad: 'I Had to Save Myself'

Story continues

New York police detectives contacted Perozo’s family on April 12 and said Tori was seen in surveillance footage getting on a subway at the 8th Street and Broadway stop in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood, the Post reported.



Related: Missing California Teen Found Safe After Officials Issue State’s First Ebony Alert: 'A Real Difference'

“I really want her to come home,” Perozo told WINS before Tori was located.

Perozo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.