13-year-old boy dies after Christmas Eve collision in Quebec's Estrie region

Quebec's provincial police is investigating the circumstances around the fatal collision on Christmas Eve. (Simon Rail-Laplante/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Quebec provincial police say a 13-year-old boy has died after his off-road vehicle crashed into a pickup truck on Christmas Eve.

Police say the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m., when emergency services responded to a collision in a rural area of Coaticook, Que., roughly 140 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Eve Brochu-Joubert says it looks like the off-road vehicle deviated from its lane and collided with the truck, which was approaching from the opposite direction.

Brochu-Joubert says the boy suffered significant injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The two occupants of the pickup truck were not physically injured.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.