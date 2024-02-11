13 people hospitalized after boat collision near PortMiami, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says

A boat collision Sunday afternoon near PortMiami left 13 people hospitalized, according to fire rescue officials.

Around 3:15 p.m., authorities say Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to reports of a boat crash involving a large number of patients at Fisherman’s Cut.

Over 30 units, including air rescue and fireboats, helped the injured along with the U.S. Coast Guard, the City of Miami Fire and the Florida Wildlife Commission.

Officials have not indicated what caused the crash nor provided details on what occurred.

While 13 people were taken to the hospital, an unknown number of other patients were treated at the scene and released.

This is a developing story.