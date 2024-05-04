16 Of The Most Hilarious Misinterpretations I've Seen To Date

1.The time this person didn't read the dimensions of the cutting board on Amazon and this arrived:

A large white board standing in a home kitchen with appliances and countertops visible in the background
u/gwackr / reddit.com

2.The time this person's birthday cake appeared a little confusing...

Decorative cake with "Hindy" written in icing, adorned with icing flowers and details

But only because the cake decorator couldn't read the cursive instructions for it to say "thirty":

Handwritten cake order form with notes on flavor, decorations, and approval by the baker
u/Soggy_Reindeer3635 / reddit.com

3.And the time this person's cake decorator interpreted what they wanted in the most hilarious way:

Cake with the message "Best Wishes Suzanne Under Neat that We will Miss you" indicating a misunderstanding for "write that underneath."
McNameesBakery / Twitter: @McNameesBakery

4. The time this grandma nearly lost her marbles thinking about her 12-year-old granddaughter being knocked up:

Twitter: @katieshrugs

5. The time this person didn't interpret "add" as address:

Twitter: @LamaanLatheef

6.And the time this person also misunderstood that they needed to give their address:

Text message exchange with a misunderstanding about the term "street name" vs. address

7.The time this person mistook soy sauce for syrup:

Burnt toast on a plate with an excessive amount of syrup spilling over, next to syrup bottle on a counter
u/sirfluffyington / reddit.com

8.The time this publication made this embarrassing mistake:

Newspaper correction clarifies a jazz artist named Don Rendell was mistakenly called a "terrorist" instead of "tenorist." Apology included
u/Nordisali / reddit.com

9. The time this boyfriend made it apparent he had one thing on his mind:

Twitter: @Colleen_Wright

10. The time this Verizon rep probably turned a little red:

Twitter: @drkeeg

11.The time this person got bananas delivered to last them weeks:

u/StreetratMatt / reddit.com
u/StreetratMatt / reddit.com

12. This person who thought this lid was meant to be punctured:

Twitter: @caroliinamariie

13. The time this coach called a kid "Weed":

Twitter: @m4rticus

14.The time this person thought "brown eye points" meant brownie points:

Screenshot of an online conversation with humorous comments, featuring emoji reactions
reddit.com

15.The time this parent thought "pawns" were actually "ponds":

Image summarizes frustration over school closures with a cartoon character gesturing to return to classes
u/whorsefly / reddit.com

16.And, lastly, the time this mom who was convinced a purse was a dachshund:

Individual at a cafe with a bag mysteriously suspended in mid-air
@dumb_hannah / Twitter: @dumb_hannah

I mean...at a glance she's not wrong:

Two people sitting at a table with a dropped brown purse on the ground
Two people sitting at a table with a dropped brown purse on the ground
A worn brown leather bag with a long strap resting on pavement
A worn brown leather bag with a long strap resting on pavement

@dumb_hannah / Twitter: @dumb_hannah

