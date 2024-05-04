16 Of The Most Hilarious Misinterpretations I've Seen To Date

1.The time this person didn't read the dimensions of the cutting board on Amazon and this arrived:

2.The time this person's birthday cake appeared a little confusing...

But only because the cake decorator couldn't read the cursive instructions for it to say "thirty":

3.And the time this person's cake decorator interpreted what they wanted in the most hilarious way:

4. The time this grandma nearly lost her marbles thinking about her 12-year-old granddaughter being knocked up:

When I was like 12, I was signing a birthday card for my grandma and I wrote “You’re a great grandma” and she lost her shit because she thought I was telling her that I was pregnant — katie 🤷‍♀️ (@katieshrugs) October 17, 2020

Twitter: @katieshrugs

5. The time this person didn't interpret "add" as address:

My friend wanted to order water and the delivery guy was asking for her address, “add pls”. She thought it meant add the WORD “please”. I’m crying 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UY7zgQQ5Lw — Lam’aan Latheef (@LamaanLatheef) July 10, 2018

Twitter: @LamaanLatheef

6.And the time this person also misunderstood that they needed to give their address:

7.The time this person mistook soy sauce for syrup:

8.The time this publication made this embarrassing mistake:

9. The time this boyfriend made it apparent he had one thing on his mind:

me: interested in how the sun shines in our new apartmentboyfriend: pic.twitter.com/lGBNgNEbpl — Colleen Wright (@Colleen_Wright) June 29, 2018

Twitter: @Colleen_Wright

10. The time this Verizon rep probably turned a little red:

i’m just trying to look at my phone bill and Jessica thinks i’m gassing her up pic.twitter.com/bDZu9or6Ph — sam (@drkeeg) October 25, 2017

Twitter: @drkeeg

11.The time this person got bananas delivered to last them weeks:

12. This person who thought this lid was meant to be punctured:

My blind ass stabbed my straw through the lid thinking it was one of those thin plastic lids ur supposed to stab pic.twitter.com/F6HnzESyi4 — CAROLINA (@caroliinamariie) August 31, 2017

Twitter: @caroliinamariie

13. The time this coach called a kid "Weed":

So I was coaching a basketball camp this week and I asked a kid what his name was and he goes “Weed” and I was like.. ok I guess we’re in Austin so not shocking. Anyway I called this child weed for 3 days. turns out he had a speech impediment and his name is Reid 🙃 — smartie (@m4rticus) January 4, 2020

Twitter: @m4rticus

14.The time this person thought "brown eye points" meant brownie points:

15.The time this parent thought "pawns" were actually "ponds":

16.And, lastly, the time this mom who was convinced a purse was a dachshund:

I mean...at a glance she's not wrong:

Two people sitting at a table with a dropped brown purse on the ground

A worn brown leather bag with a long strap resting on pavement

@dumb_hannah / Twitter: @dumb_hannah