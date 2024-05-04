16 Of The Most Hilarious Misinterpretations I've Seen To Date
1.The time this person didn't read the dimensions of the cutting board on Amazon and this arrived:
2.The time this person's birthday cake appeared a little confusing...
But only because the cake decorator couldn't read the cursive instructions for it to say "thirty":
3.And the time this person's cake decorator interpreted what they wanted in the most hilarious way:
4. The time this grandma nearly lost her marbles thinking about her 12-year-old granddaughter being knocked up:
When I was like 12, I was signing a birthday card for my grandma and I wrote “You’re a great grandma” and she lost her shit because she thought I was telling her that I was pregnant
— katie 🤷♀️ (@katieshrugs) October 17, 2020
5. The time this person didn't interpret "add" as address:
My friend wanted to order water and the delivery guy was asking for her address, “add pls”. She thought it meant add the WORD “please”. I’m crying 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UY7zgQQ5Lw
— Lam’aan Latheef (@LamaanLatheef) July 10, 2018
6.And the time this person also misunderstood that they needed to give their address:
7.The time this person mistook soy sauce for syrup:
8.The time this publication made this embarrassing mistake:
9. The time this boyfriend made it apparent he had one thing on his mind:
me: interested in how the sun shines in our new apartmentboyfriend: pic.twitter.com/lGBNgNEbpl
— Colleen Wright (@Colleen_Wright) June 29, 2018
10. The time this Verizon rep probably turned a little red:
i’m just trying to look at my phone bill and Jessica thinks i’m gassing her up pic.twitter.com/bDZu9or6Ph
— sam (@drkeeg) October 25, 2017
11.The time this person got bananas delivered to last them weeks:
12. This person who thought this lid was meant to be punctured:
My blind ass stabbed my straw through the lid thinking it was one of those thin plastic lids ur supposed to stab pic.twitter.com/F6HnzESyi4
— CAROLINA (@caroliinamariie) August 31, 2017
13. The time this coach called a kid "Weed":
So I was coaching a basketball camp this week and I asked a kid what his name was and he goes “Weed” and I was like.. ok I guess we’re in Austin so not shocking. Anyway I called this child weed for 3 days. turns out he had a speech impediment and his name is Reid 🙃
— smartie (@m4rticus) January 4, 2020
14.The time this person thought "brown eye points" meant brownie points:
15.The time this parent thought "pawns" were actually "ponds":
16.And, lastly, the time this mom who was convinced a purse was a dachshund:
I mean...at a glance she's not wrong:
@dumb_hannah / Twitter: @dumb_hannah