16 and Pregnant Star Autumn Crittendon’s Cause of Death Revealed

We now know the cause of death for 16 and Pregnant alum Autumn Crittendon, who passed away in July.

Crittendon died of a drug overdose, according to the Virginia Department of Health, TMZ reports. The official cause of death was toxicity from fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, both synthetic opioids, and her manner of death was listed as accidental. The mother of three was just 27 years old.

The MTV star died July 20 at her home where she lived with her kids, mom and stepfather in Henrico County, Va. Her stepdad had found her unresponsive in her bedroom. According to Henrico County Police Division (who confirmed the news for TVLine), life-saving measures were attempted, but not effective.

Crittendon was best known for appearing on Season 5 of the MTV reality series, which documented her giving birth to her eldest son, Drake, who she had with then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin. Prior to the birth, the episode (which aired April 21, 2014) focused on Autumn’s concerns over Dustin’s maturity and whether or not he was fit enough to be a father. Though Dustin refused to give up marijuana when the baby was born, he did pass a drug test and get a job before the baby arrived. However, the show also showcased Autumn’s frustrations over Dustin’s lack of financial or logistical support for the baby.

