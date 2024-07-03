17 Heart-Racing Photos So Unsettling, They Disintegrated My Soul
Whenever I feel at ease, I like to disrupt that peace by perusing r/oddlyterrifying. Yes, I'm in therapy. Here are the 17 most chilling photos I saw this week:
1.This screengrab from a recent TikTok of Gordon Ramsay where he showed a bruise he got from biking:
2.These capybaras marching in line in the dead of night:
3.This fluid that was drained out of someone's knee:
4.This tapeworm found during a colonoscopy:
5.This sign that appears in malls if there's an armed offender on the property:
6.This Coraline-esque door someone discovered while cleaning their room:
7.This coffee mug someone found in the cabinet of their new apartment:
8.This angler fish that washed up on shore:
9.This campaign in Munich for the Euro soccer championship:
10.This cancer warning on a piece of steel:
11.This horror movie-like photo someone accidentally took of their dog:
12.This hole in someone's living room:
13.This woman dancing in a full-body striped leotard:
14.This cat face filter:
15.This home:
16.This dog that definitely knows something we don't:
17.And finally, this horrifying sculpture of David Bowie meshed with a dog (in reference to the Diamond Dogs album cover):