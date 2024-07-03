17 Heart-Racing Photos So Unsettling, They Disintegrated My Soul

17 Heart-Racing Photos So Unsettling, They Disintegrated My Soul

Whenever I feel at ease, I like to disrupt that peace by perusing r/oddlyterrifying. Yes, I'm in therapy. Here are the 17 most chilling photos I saw this week:

1.This screengrab from a recent TikTok of Gordon Ramsay where he showed a bruise he got from biking:

A person lifts their shirt to reveal a large bruise on their side in a kitchen setting. The person's face is not visible
TikTok / gordonramsayofficial / Via tiktok.com

2.These capybaras marching in line in the dead of night:

A line of capybaras walking down a quiet, nighttime street in a residential neighborhood

3.This fluid that was drained out of someone's knee:

A person holds a large syringe filled with a yellow liquid. Another person, partially in view, is seated nearby. The setting appears to be a medical environment

4.This tapeworm found during a colonoscopy:

Close-up endoscopic image showing a tapeworm in someone's intestines

5.This sign that appears in malls if there's an armed offender on the property:

A digital sign in a shopping center displays a warning about an armed offender with instructions to escape, hide, and tell
u/MyGenerousSoul / Via reddit.com

6.This Coraline-esque door someone discovered while cleaning their room:

A small, cluttered corner in a home office with a white filing cabinet, a wooden desk, and a plastic storage bin with cardboard on top. Shelves with books and a framed picture are visible

7.This coffee mug someone found in the cabinet of their new apartment:

A handcrafted ceramic mug with a face design, featuring a mustache, nose, and protruding teeth

8.This angler fish that washed up on shore:

A bizarre sea creature, an anglerfish, lies on sandy beach revealing its mouth and spiny appendages
u/AamirKhan7 / Via reddit.com

9.This campaign in Munich for the Euro soccer championship:

Subway station with a large, distorted face poster on the ceiling while people walk in various directions below

10.This cancer warning on a piece of steel:

Close-up of a hand holding a metal object with the text "WARNING CANCER" engraved on it. The background features cables and industrial equipment
u/Stock-Buy1872 / Via reddit.com

11.This horror movie-like photo someone accidentally took of their dog:

A large dog stands at the top of a staircase, casting a dramatic shadow on the wall beside it

12.This hole in someone's living room:

A photo showing a living room with two dark sofas and a coffee table. The floor appears to have a large, realistic-looking hole as a 3D art illusion

13.This woman dancing in a full-body striped leotard:

Person in a vertical-striped full-body suit, resembling a zebra, holding and playing a violin in a living room
emeraldgordonwulf / Via instagram.com

14.This cat face filter:

Person uses a cat-face filter while holding a cat; both have similar feline faces
u/JamesVTong / Via reddit.com

15.This home:

Worn stone steps leading to a dock, with several moss-covered supports. A red circle highlights a deteriorated section of the dock. Two people walk on the upper trail

16.This dog that definitely knows something we don't:

A Yorkshire Terrier with long hair sitting on a boat with water and a shoreline visible in the background
u/thegrenb / Via reddit.com

17.And finally, this horrifying sculpture of David Bowie meshed with a dog (in reference to the Diamond Dogs album cover):

David Bowie nude sculpture/window display in a coffee shop, resembling the character from the movie "The Man Who Fell to Earth."
