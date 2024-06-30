18 Signs That Made Me Laugh So Hard I Forgot My Name, Birthday, And Credit Card Number
You've made it through another long, languishing week — so, as a reward, please enjoy another batch of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of Twitter and r/funnysigns:
1. "New Jersey is so beautiful."
new jersey is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/PxgBMRWYje
— HP (@amishestrogen) June 20, 2024
2."Sounds fair."
3."Be right back..."
4."Today's work from home tip..."
5."Don't what?"
6."Good advice."
7."Nude sunbathers with waffles!"
8."The sidewalk ends."
9."Why would you?"
10."What am I supposed to do?"
11."If you say so."
12."I guess the bell will still be good as new over a couple years."
13."Why not? :("
14."If it helps in solving a problem, then..."
15."Thanks for this advice."
16."More or less."
17."So if you drive a sports car, no valet for you…"
18."Larry may become aggressive."
