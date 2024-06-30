18 Signs That Made Me Laugh So Hard I Forgot My Name, Birthday, And Credit Card Number

You've made it through another long, languishing week — so, as a reward, please enjoy another batch of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of Twitter and r/funnysigns:

1. "New Jersey is so beautiful."

new jersey is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/PxgBMRWYje — HP (@amishestrogen) June 20, 2024

2."Sounds fair."

3."Be right back..."

4."Today's work from home tip..."

5."Don't what?"

6."Good advice."

7."Nude sunbathers with waffles!"

8."The sidewalk ends."

9."Why would you?"

10."What am I supposed to do?"

11."If you say so."

12."I guess the bell will still be good as new over a couple years."

13."Why not? :("

14."If it helps in solving a problem, then..."

15."Thanks for this advice."

16."More or less."

17."So if you drive a sports car, no valet for you…"

18."Larry may become aggressive."

