People Are Making The Funniest Jokes About Last Month's Politics, And I Am On My KNEES Laughing

Let's be honest — last month's politics were a mess, but they resulted in some painfully funny jokes. I had to compile a list of the best ones, so here you go:

me when travis kelce appeared on the eras tour stage last weekend pic.twitter.com/3CB3CEeEC5 — catland 🐍🖤✨ (@DBATCats) June 28, 2024

The girls know they tight-lined Biden’s waterline with white eyeliner to make him look more awake pic.twitter.com/uqY1ohmYzy — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 28, 2024

“i didn’t have sex with the pornstar” ok lost my vote buddy — paddington bear stan account (sped up 5x) (@adriyoung) June 28, 2024

Who did this pic.twitter.com/zP55AIUY5i — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 28, 2024

“YOU HAVE THE MORALS OF AN ALLEY CAT” pic.twitter.com/IJ5jlhWCDP — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) June 28, 2024

me when my friend is explaining the rules of the board game pic.twitter.com/IQtqbWFZ1M — Drew Landry (@MrDrewLandry) June 28, 2024

look how fuckin blue my moms fucking tv is LMFAO pic.twitter.com/wPwW0A995s — 🌺caulksleeve🌺 (@caulksleeve) June 28, 2024

Hey does anyone outside of the United States want to marry? For love? — bekka supp (@valhallabckgirl) June 28, 2024

And can’t believe that neither of them is even the one with brain worms. — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) June 28, 2024

they should let abby lee miller moderate debates on CNN — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) June 28, 2024

Trump every time someone mentions something evil he’s done pic.twitter.com/Hj8LlFvy57 — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) June 28, 2024

at least the debate gave us this pic.twitter.com/krU5Ipw0cP — ana (@pelicinema) June 28, 2024

me when the fart has texture pic.twitter.com/nXxa47KfjN — lefts (@bomblefts) June 28, 2024

Give them both a pdf, first one that can rotate it gets to be president — chunky fila (@chunkyfila) June 28, 2024

Me when my bets don’t hit pic.twitter.com/qSzkFjNz3e — Joe Dellera (@JoeDellera) June 28, 2024

alexa play i hate it here by taylor swift pic.twitter.com/KReo5ctvzN — Christina Keen 🐶🦆🦫🐢🦥 (@christinakeen89) June 28, 2024

trying to give joe an adderall through the tv pic.twitter.com/cd2Lp1OnpB — Sean Morrow (@snmrrw) June 28, 2024

bro why everytime they cut to biden hes pic.twitter.com/HgbBHlyyYq — baber (@bakerbakerbaker) June 28, 2024

the worst thing about them playing the debate at the strip club rn is that neither sound nor subtitles are on so its just the vibe of the debate. pic.twitter.com/FT0nCroEuW — reversecowgirl69 (@botticellibimbo) June 28, 2024

Next debate at Top Golf — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) June 28, 2024

Baby Biden could have a heart attack and his eyeball could literally fall out live on camera I’m still not voting for trump — Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) June 28, 2024

Upside down Phillies flag means that the homeowners refuse to accept the results of the 2022 World Series pic.twitter.com/sliRi6dG4A — Lauren Vidas 🥨⚾️🍻 (@BroadAndMarket) June 10, 2024

The perfect headline doesn’t exi— https://t.co/95KQXx8qIY — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 16, 2024

my lesbian friend who's stuck on pride float with a dozen gay men: pic.twitter.com/VWeUOZdDhP — charles r. davis (@charizardavis) June 9, 2024

Hey America. Canada here. Um. Are you…..you ok? Should we maybe call someone or — Dinah (@dinahaddie) June 28, 2024

this is top ten best quotes of all time i fear https://t.co/1VGiLkUf9c — zae (@itszaeok) June 28, 2024

In the comments below, tell us your favorite tweet from June's roundup, and don't forget the most important thing this November!

H-O-T-T-O-G-O to the polls pic.twitter.com/XzUusrpZUF — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) June 29, 2024

