People Are Making The Funniest Jokes About Last Month's Politics, And I Am On My KNEES Laughing
Let's be honest — last month's politics were a mess, but they resulted in some painfully funny jokes. I had to compile a list of the best ones, so here you go:
— HokutoNoTism (TAL) (@kenshirotism) June 28, 2024
C-SPAN2 / @kenshirotism
me when travis kelce appeared on the eras tour stage last weekend pic.twitter.com/3CB3CEeEC5
— catland 🐍🖤✨ (@DBATCats) June 28, 2024
CNN / @DBATCats
The girls know they tight-lined Biden’s waterline with white eyeliner to make him look more awake pic.twitter.com/uqY1ohmYzy
— Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 28, 2024
CNN /@stclairashley
“i didn’t have sex with the pornstar” ok lost my vote buddy
— paddington bear stan account (sped up 5x) (@adriyoung) June 28, 2024
@adriyoung
didn't watch but seems fine pic.twitter.com/vds3H4JhZF
— 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) June 28, 2024
@detachment_red
Who did this pic.twitter.com/zP55AIUY5i
— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 28, 2024
@NiohBerg
“YOU HAVE THE MORALS OF AN ALLEY CAT” pic.twitter.com/IJ5jlhWCDP
— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) June 28, 2024
Bravo / @TomZohar
me when my friend is explaining the rules of the board game pic.twitter.com/IQtqbWFZ1M
— Drew Landry (@MrDrewLandry) June 28, 2024
CNN / @MrDrewLandry
look how fuckin blue my moms fucking tv is LMFAO pic.twitter.com/wPwW0A995s
— 🌺caulksleeve🌺 (@caulksleeve) June 28, 2024
@caulksleeve
Hey does anyone outside of the United States want to marry? For love?
— bekka supp (@valhallabckgirl) June 28, 2024
@valhallabckgirl
him: get on topme: pic.twitter.com/42lWoS4nsR
— pidge 🕊️✨ (@miss_pidgey) June 28, 2024
CNN / @miss_pidgey
And can’t believe that neither of them is even the one with brain worms.
— Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) June 28, 2024
@NoahGarfinkel
they should let abby lee miller moderate debates on CNN
— katelyn (@noitskatelyn) June 28, 2024
@noitskatelyn
Trump every time someone mentions something evil he’s done pic.twitter.com/Hj8LlFvy57
— Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) June 28, 2024
@rosedommu
at least the debate gave us this pic.twitter.com/krU5Ipw0cP
— ana (@pelicinema) June 28, 2024
@pelicinema
me when the fart has texture pic.twitter.com/nXxa47KfjN
— lefts (@bomblefts) June 28, 2024
CNN / @bomblefts
Give them both a pdf, first one that can rotate it gets to be president
— chunky fila (@chunkyfila) June 28, 2024
@chunkyfila
pic.twitter.com/HlDy3t6IMJ https://t.co/uhalamsZX7
— ✨ (@magdalenepop) June 28, 2024
Netflix / @magdalenepop
Me when my bets don’t hit pic.twitter.com/qSzkFjNz3e
— Joe Dellera (@JoeDellera) June 28, 2024
@JoeDellera
alexa play i hate it here by taylor swift pic.twitter.com/KReo5ctvzN
— Christina Keen 🐶🦆🦫🐢🦥 (@christinakeen89) June 28, 2024
CNN / @christinakeen89
trying to give joe an adderall through the tv pic.twitter.com/cd2Lp1OnpB
— Sean Morrow (@snmrrw) June 28, 2024
@snmrrw
bro why everytime they cut to biden hes pic.twitter.com/HgbBHlyyYq
— baber (@bakerbakerbaker) June 28, 2024
20th Television Animation / @bakerbakerbaker
— s (@salvucciodamico) June 28, 2024
@salvucciodamico
moderators: thank you https://t.co/XsIH8RpEhA
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 28, 2024
@Phil_Lewis_
the worst thing about them playing the debate at the strip club rn is that neither sound nor subtitles are on so its just the vibe of the debate. pic.twitter.com/FT0nCroEuW
— reversecowgirl69 (@botticellibimbo) June 28, 2024
@botticellibimbo
Next debate at Top Golf
— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) June 28, 2024
@FlavorFlav
Baby Biden could have a heart attack and his eyeball could literally fall out live on camera I’m still not voting for trump
— Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) June 28, 2024
@BDTRELILBROTHER
Upside down Phillies flag means that the homeowners refuse to accept the results of the 2022 World Series pic.twitter.com/sliRi6dG4A
— Lauren Vidas 🥨⚾️🍻 (@BroadAndMarket) June 10, 2024
@BroadAndMarket
The perfect headline doesn’t exi— https://t.co/95KQXx8qIY
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 16, 2024
@briantylercohen
my lesbian friend who's stuck on pride float with a dozen gay men: pic.twitter.com/VWeUOZdDhP
— charles r. davis (@charizardavis) June 9, 2024
@charizardavis
Lana Del Rey album titles: https://t.co/m6oKzhnHs5
— 💫⭐️ (@joannesbitch) June 6, 2024
@joannesbitch
Hey America. Canada here. Um. Are you…..you ok? Should we maybe call someone or
— Dinah (@dinahaddie) June 28, 2024
@dinahaddie
We’re cooked pic.twitter.com/EpwV0iTJyt
— Monica 💚Free 🇨🇩🇵🇸🇸🇩 (@BlakPantherBabe) June 28, 2024
@BlakPantherBabe
https://t.co/6Eg7sQuOpJ pic.twitter.com/8LONnq6jSW
— abby (@abby4thepeople) June 5, 2024
@abby4thepeople
this is top ten best quotes of all time i fear https://t.co/1VGiLkUf9c
— zae (@itszaeok) June 28, 2024
@itszaeok
In the comments below, tell us your favorite tweet from June's roundup, and don't forget the most important thing this November!
H-O-T-T-O-G-O to the polls pic.twitter.com/XzUusrpZUF
— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) June 29, 2024
CNN / @RohitaKadambi