Kate Beckinsale Cheekily Moons Department Store as Way of Dealing with ‘Horrific News’

"when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom," the actress wrote

Kate Beckinsale is laughing through her grief.

On Monday, July 1, the 50-year-old English actress posted a video of her in a high-rise that showed her sticking her bare buttocks on a window, mooning London department store Harvey Nichols.

In the caption, she explained that she made the move after the June 2023 death of her cat Clive and receiving "horrific news."

"The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I’ve ever received that next morning - sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols," wrote Beckinsale.



She continued with a positive quip, adding, "because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom."

Ending with a note of gratitude for her friend, Becksinsale wrote, "@nina_kate I’ll never forget you jumping into the fire with me x."

She received support in the comment section, with fans applauding her cheeky coping method.

"In the saddest of moments, I've realized humor and great friends are gods blessings 😍 xo," one fan wrote. Another added, "Love how you navigate through trauma with humor, no matter how ridiculous ♥️🌝."

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale mourns the death of her cat, Clive

In June, Beckinsale marked the first anniversary of Clive's death with a touching Instagram tribute.

"Fly high my best angel on your one year anniversary. Oh my heart Clive I miss you. Not a soul like you. Love of my life 🤍,” she wrote alongside 10 videos of her and Clive's moments together.

Beckinsale has also cemented Clive's memory with a tattoo.

She unveiled the new ink, which features the feline's face surrounded by a circle of stars, in August 2023.

"This has really helped," she wrote via an Instagram post of the tattoo, which is placed inside of her forearm. "Sending love to the tattoo artist. Thanks so much @_dr_woo," she added, tagging Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Docta Woo, who is known for his detailed animal designs.

Before his death, Clive frequently made cameos on Beckinsale's Instagram profile, from a photo of him wearing a tuxedo, perfectly matching the Guilty Party star, to footage of Beckinsale showing off his glamorous makeover.



