Jamie Lee Curtis Marks 40 Years Since First Date with Husband Christopher Guest: 'Love Is Love'

"We married five months later and started to build our lives," the Oscar winner recalled in her caption on Instagram

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 6, 1987 (L) and in Hollywood, California, on March 12, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a big milestone in her relationship with Christopher Guest.

On Tuesday, July 2, the Oscar-winning actress, 65, posted a throwback photo of herself and her now-husband in the 1980s, near the beginning of their relationship, to mark four decades together.

"40 years ago today I went on my first date with Christopher," wrote Curtis in the caption. "We married five months later and started to build our lives."

"Chance encounter. Life hinging. Children growing. LOVE IS LOVE!" she concluded.

Among the celebrities offering their well wishes in the comments were Guest's Princess Bride costar Cary Elwes, who wrote, "So great! Happy Anniversary, you guys 🎉👏🏻🙏."

Rita Wilson also chimed in, "Happy 40th, Jamie and Chris!!!!! Sending you both love!!💕"



Curtis and Guest's romance started when the My Girl actress spotted him for the first time in a magazine and spoke their relationship into existence.

In a personal essay she wrote for PEOPLE in 2022, Curtis revealed that there was a connection between her marriage and her iconic final-girl role, Laurie Strode, in the Halloween movies.

“I was with the writer of the original Halloween when I saw my husband of 37 years for the first time,” she said. “Debra Hill and I were on my couch in West Hollywood in 1984."

"I opened up an issue of Rolling Stone, saw Christopher Guest in a Spinal Tap story and said, ‘I’m gonna marry that guy.’ (I did, six months later)," Curtis added.



Amanda Edwards/WireImage Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, 2016

Curtis expanded on the story in a different essay she wrote for Oprah.com in 2004, explaining that she called Guest's agent to give him her number if he wanted to call, but he never did.

“I went on with my life,” the Freaky Friday actress said.

Weeks later, Curtis saw Guest, 76, across a restaurant called Hugo’s in West Hollywood. They waved at each other, and he called her the next day.

“On July 2, Chris and I had our first date at Chianti Ristorante on Melrose,” she shared. “And by Aug. 8, when he left to tape a year of Saturday Night Live in New York City, we’d fall in love.”

Kevin Winter/Getty From L: Ruby Guest, Christopher Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Guest in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 12, 2022

The couple went on to tie the knot on Dec. 18, 1984, before welcoming two daughters: Annie, now 37, and Ruby, now 28.

While she and Guest don't often make event appearances together — though Guest did support his wife at the 2023 Oscars when she picked up the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once — she has posted many a tribute to her husband over the years, including one to mark their wedding anniversary in December 2020.

"One of the longest relationships I’ve had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris. Today marks the 36th anniversary of our wedding," Curtis wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white version of the same throwback photo she posted on Tuesday.

"My hand in his. Then and now. Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy," she concluded.

The latter anniversary post was originally shared on the Instagram page of My Hand in Yours, Curtis' website which benefits Children's Hospital Los Angeles and showcases artists and jewelry designers.

