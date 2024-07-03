Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs in White Crop Top and Baggy Jeans During Solo N.Y.C. Outing

Lopez was spotted wearing her wedding ring with the casual attire

Peter Cruz/SplashNews Jennifer Lopez in New York City

Jennifer Lopez rocked her bare abs while out on a solo trip in New York City.

Amid a strain in her marriage with Ben Affleck, the multi-hyphenate, 54, was spotted in the Big Apple on Monday, July 1, wearing a white crop top with the words "JLO BE MY MAMA" printed in bold, black letters.

Lopez paired that casual tee with a pair of Acne Studios Super Baggy Fit Jeans, which she's worn during prior outings.

In addition to wearing her wedding ring, the singer completed the look with white sneakers, oversized black sunglasses, and a woven handbag.

Peter Cruz/SplashNews Jennifer Lopez out in NYC on July 1

The outing comes days after Lopez embarked on a solo trip to Europe that included a shopping trip in southern Italy, a boat day on the Amalfi Coast, and sitting front row at the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

On June 28, a source told PEOPLE that Lopez and Affleck, 51, who tied the knot in 2022, are "focused on their separate lives" this summer.

The source, who is close to the Maid in Manhattan star, added that neither of them “have any summer plans together."

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Lopez is seen on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

A separate insider told PEOPLE that Affleck moved his belongings out of the couple's Beverly Hills mansion before she returned from her European getaway.

"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," the insider told PEOPLE in June — more than one month after PEOPLE first reported that the couple were living separately in Los Angeles.

"He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids," the insider added.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, June 2023

Affleck recently wrapped filming The Accountant 2, a sequel to his 2016 action film, in Los Angeles.

As for Lopez, she recently starred in her latest Coach campaign and confirmed that her production company, Nuyorican, is working with Netflix on a series adaptation of Emily Henry's young adult novel Happy Place.

Her latest film, Atlas, premiered on the streaming service in May.



