Jennifer Lopez Hangs with Friends in the Hamptons on Fourth of July, While Ben Affleck Stays in LA

Jennifer Lopez was seen shopping for plants in the Hamptons in New York on July 4 with her manager Benny Medina

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez on July 4, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the Fourth of July in New York with pals but apart from husband Ben Affleck.

Days after returning to Los Angeles from a trip to Europe, the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate was spotted shopping for plants in the Hamptons with her manager Benny Medina. Lopez could be seen wearing her wedding ring and appeared to be carrying the same woven Dior tote bag she had with her while spending time on a boat in Italy during her recent trip abroad.

Also in the Hamptons, Lopez was spotted having a late lunch at Sant Ambroeus East Hampton on Tuesday night, July 2. She ate outside before driving off in her jeep.

Affleck, 51, meanwhile, was seen out for dinner in Los Angeles with two of his children on Wednesday, July 3, as photos published by The Daily Mail show; he also appeared to be wearing his wedding ring during the outing.



T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez on July 4, 2024

Related: Ben Affleck Moves His Things Out of Shared Mansion with Jennifer Lopez amid Marriage Strain (Source)

Affleck is a dad to three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Lopez shares two kids, 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

On Wednesday, Lopez posted an Instagram video with Emme headed out presumably to the Hamptons in a jeep.



Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez and Emme head out to the Hamptons for the Fourth of July 2024

The Hamptons is the vacation hot spot where Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin throws his star-studded annual Independence Day bash, which Lopez and Affleck attended last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the 2023 festivities, Lopez wore an ankle-length white dress with a tie-front top that showed off her toned abs, while Affleck, 51, matched the casual vibe with a similar white tee and jeans. The couple were also accompanied by Affleck's daughter Violet.

In addition to her latest travels, Lopez had been keeping busy with film and production projects. Her various ventures are all part of what a source recently told PEOPLE involves her and her husband "doing their own thing" this summer.

Related: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Focused on Their Separate Lives' This Summer After Her Trip: Source

Michael Rubin Photo from Michael Rubin's 2023 White Party that includes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and his daughter Violet

"Jennifer's having a wonderful time in Europe. She loves Italy and visits every year. She's grateful for a break. The past few weeks have been emotional for her. Ben has been working in L.A. and is spending time with his kids. Everyone seems to be doing okay," a source told PEOPLE in June.

While the pair have been living separately amid marital tension, they have put on a united front at several family events in recent weeks, including Violet's graduation ceremony.

Lopez recently credited needing to spend time with her loved ones as the reason behind canceling her This Is Me... Live summer tour in May.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time ...," she shared in a statement on her OntheJLo website.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.