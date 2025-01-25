Tim McGraw Drops Out of Netflix Bull-Riding Drama Series Due to Injury

Tim McGraw will no longer be riding bulls on Netflix.

The country star and 1883 vet has stepped down from his leading role in Netflix’s upcoming bull-riding drama, according to our sister site Deadline. The exit is due to injury: McGraw hurt himself on tour and had to undergo orthopedic surgery on both knees, with a back surgery still scheduled that will require recovery time. That, coupled with the physically demanding role, forced McGraw to step aside; the role is expected to be recast, but the future of the series is “unclear,” per Deadline.

“Set in the fierce, competitive world of bull riding, the series follows a megastar champion” who was to have been played by McGraw “facing a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose very existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past,” reads the official synopsis.

The project was created and written by Brandon Camp (John Doe), who would serve as co-showrunner alongside Taylor Elmore (Justified).

McGraw was set to star and executive-produce the series with Camp, Elmore, Tim Staples, Brian Kaplan and Joel Bergvall (for Down Home), and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell (for Skydance Television).

McGraw (and his real-life wife Faith Hill) most recently headlined creator Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel miniseries 1883, which ran for 10 episodes on Paramount+ in 2021-2022. The actor/musician’s credits also include the movies Country Strong, The Blind Side and Friday Night Lights.

Should the Netflix series continue without McGraw? Give us your take in the comments.

