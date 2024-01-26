1st advance poll in Borden-Kinkora byelection is Saturday

There are three advance polls scheduled before election day, Feb. 5. (Gabrielle Drumond/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Voting will begin this weekend in P.E.I.'s provincial byelection in District 19, Borden-Kinkora.

The first advance poll will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bedeque United Church.

There are four candidates running.

Matt MacFarlane, Green Party.

Karen Morton, NDP.

Carmen Reeves, Progressive Conservative.

Gordon Sobey, Liberal.

There will be two more advance polls at Bedeque United Church, on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2, before regular byelection day on Feb. 5.

The byelection was made necessary by the resignation of Progressive Conservative Jamie Fox, who left the seat after deciding to run for the Conservatives in the next federal election.