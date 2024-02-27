2 dead, 3 hospitalized after 2 Toronto shootings

Police say two men are dead after an early morning shooting on Hickory Tree Road Tuesday. (Paul Smith/CBC - image credit)

Two people are dead and three others are in hospital after two separate shooting incidents in the city Tuesday morning.

One incident happened in North Toronto on Hickory Tree Road near Weston Road a little before 5 a.m.

Paramedics say two men were taken to hospital, and police are now reporting that both have died.

The other incident happened around 3 a.m. in the downtown core, on Blue Jays Way near Wellington Street.

Police say one man was taken to hospital in critical condition, while a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and another man walked to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.