2 deaths reported in Tennessee as powerful storms bring heavy winds, tornadoes

Severe weather was blamed for the deaths of two people Wednesday in Tennessee, where at least tornadoes were spotted, a another round of powerful storms battered the Central and Southeastern U.S.

One person died in Maury County after a tornado touched down Wednesday evening in the town of Columbia, about 45 miles south of Nashville, according to the Maury County Regional Hospital. Four others were injured as the heavy storms pummeled through Middle Tennessee knocking down trees, blocking roads and scattering debris.

"We are receiving reports of damage," Maury County Office of Emergency Management posted to its Facebook just before 6 p.m. local time Wednesday. "We are urging everyone to stay off roads if you can stay at home."

Farther east, a 22-year-old man died after a tree feel on his car while he was driving at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Claiborne County’s emergency management office in Tennessee told USA TODAY.

Tennessee was among eight states under a tornado watch Wednesday afternoon joining Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, the National Weather Service said.

Officials elsewhere in Tennessee reported downed powerlines in Grainger County and tennis ball sized hail in Clarksville, near the Kentucky border.

At least 31,000 power outages were reported as of 9:00 p.m., according to USA TODAY's power outage tracker.

