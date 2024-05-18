Severe storms to kick off the long weekend in Ontario

An active stretch for severe weather on the Prairies will end with a bang on Saturday as another risk for potent thunderstorms looms over the region.

The low-pressure system responsible for all the headaches has a long history of producing severe thunderstorms from Alberta to Manitoba, pelting some communities with enough hail to coat the ground like snow.

A renewed threat for storms will bubble over northern Ontario during the day Saturday.

Closely monitor severe weather warnings and stay close to safe shelter in case you have to take cover in a hurry. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts overnight.

Saturday’s risk pushes into northern Ontario

We’ve got one more day of stormy weather on tap before this bothersome low-pressure system finally scoots out of the region.

Southerly winds will help push some instability into northern Ontario during the day Saturday, providing the fuel needed to power any thunderstorms sparked by a front advancing across the region.

Precip Saturday afternoon

A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop east of Dryden into the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. Dynamics are in place for some of the storms in northern Ontario to turn severe.

The stronger storms that pop up could produce strong winds, heavy rainfall, and large hail. There’s a low risk that one or two of these storms may rotate and produce an embedded tornado.

Ontario severe threat Saturday

Saturday’s overall risk for severe weather is a little uncertain, though, and storms may turn out weaker than expected. As always, it’s best to prepare for stormy weather for naught than to get caught by surprise when threatening clouds loom.

Those in the affected risk areas are urged to stay alert for the latest weather warnings and to have a plan in place in case severe weather threatens. Conditions can change quickly when severe weather hits.

Long weekend chill dominates the Prairies

Expect a chilly and soggy pattern to dominate the Prairies heading into the long holiday weekend.

While Manitoba will start the weekend on a milder note, a broad trough digging over the centre of the country will bring below-seasonal temperatures and widespread rain through the holiday.

Prairies rainfall outlook

Precipitation moving into the northern Prairies is fantastic news for areas battling ongoing wildfires. Between 30-50 mm of beneficial rain is forecast.

