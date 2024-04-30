2 Drowned After Man Tried to Save Woman Who Fell into Creek While Hiking in Tennessee

The victims “considered themselves like family,” Signal Mountain Detective Sergeant David Holloway tells PEOPLE

Tragedy struck just outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee, when a man drowned while trying to save a woman in need of help, who also did not survive.

On Monday, April 29, the Signal Mountain Police Department and Signal Mountain Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to discover a woman and a man both submerged in the water near Rainbow Lake Trail, police said in a statement shared on social media.

A member of their hiking party told police that the group were hiking on Rainbow Lake Trail when the woman "attempted to cross the creek and fell into a hole/drop off and went under the water." The man then "jumped in the creek to rescue her," but went under the water himself.

The victims were identified as 23-year-old Greffania Merilus, of Cohutta, Georgia, and 20-year-old Gullson Elve, of Birchwood, Tennessee. Although initially described as relatives, Signal Mountain Detective Sergeant David Holloway tells PEOPLE the pair were close friends who "considered themselves like family."

Authorities said that upon their arrival, they attempted to rescue the individuals from the water.

"They found the female in the water, pulled her out and conducted life safety measures but was unsuccessful," police wrote. After arriving at the scene, Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies helped in recovering the man's body.

"This is a tragic accident," Holloway said in a statement.

When reached for comment by PEOPLE, Holloway said there had not been any additional updates.



This is the second tragic incident within the last month in the Signal Point area, following the death of an Illinois woman who fell while visiting, according to local ABC affiliate WTVC.

