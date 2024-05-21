Teen, 13, with 'Beautiful Soul' Protected His Sister. But Police Say Mom Looked On as Man Killed Him

Isaiah Gaymes died after suffering blunt force trauma

Ocean View Funeral Home Isaiah Gaymes

A 13-year-old boy died after suffering severe beatings, authorities say. Two adults, including his mother, have been charged in connection with his death.

Isaiah Gaymes was taken to the hospital in South Carolina after suffering blunt force trauma, according to reports from WPDE, WMBF and WBTW, citing authorities. Isaiah died early on the morning of Saturday, May 11.

Ivy Jenerette, was charged with murder and abuse inflicting great bodily injury upon a child, Horry County jail records indicate. Samantha Gaymes was charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk, according to court records. Court records indicate that both have filed applications for a public defender, though there is no record of either having entered a plea yet.

Citing police reports and arrest warrants, the outlets all reported that Jenerette is accused of beating Isaiah, who suffered multiple broken bones, burns and body disfigurement.

The outlets reported that police alleged in a warrant that a piece of wood and a handgun were found at the scene, both of which were tested for blood and found to be consistent with Isaiah’s injury patterns.

Horry County Sheriff's Office (2) Ivy Jenerette, left, and Samantha Gaymes

WMBF reported that Samantha is accused by authorities of allowing the abuse to continue.

Felecia Bellamy, a counselor at Isaiah’s school, told WMBF that Isaiah would look out for his little sister.

“Although he didn’t get protected, he spent a lot of his time making sure his sister was protected,” she told the station.

Isaiah was called a “beautiful soul” in his obituary.

“Isaiah had an incredible gift for drawing, using colors and lines to create masterpieces that captivated his imagination,” the obituary reads. “He possessed an innate ability to bring images to life on paper, expressing his thoughts, emotions, and dreams through his artistic creations.”

“Isaiah's artistic talent was matched only by his kind and compassionate nature,” the obituary continues. “He used his art as a means of connecting with others, often creating thoughtful and personalized pieces for friends and loved ones. His creations served as a reflection of his generous spirit and the love he carried within his heart.”

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



