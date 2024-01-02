2024 Charlotte concert lineup: The country, rock and rap stars performing this year

Charlotte has been a tour spot for several popular artists and performers over the years, and 2024 will be no different.

Country, rap, rock, pop — you name it. Charlotte’s concert lineup this year is loaded with big bands, legendary stars and up-and-coming artists ready to hit the stage.

So mark your calendars. Here’s a list of concerts you can check out this year (Keep an eye out for this story, as more concerts will be added to the list when they’re announced):

Date: Feb. 3

Location: The Underground

Time: 8 p.m.

Pop rock band Plain White T’s will be performing at The Underground for the Fired Up tour, joined by rock band POLLYANNA. General admission tickets start at $35.25 at livenation.com.

Date: Feb. 17

Location: The Fillmore

Time: 8 p.m.

Singer songwriter Chelsea Cutler is bringing The Beauty is Everywhere tour to The Fillmore featuring folk pop artist Yoke Lore as a special guest. General admission tickets start at $90.63 at livenation.com.

Date: Feb. 20-21

Location: The Fillmore

Time: 7:30 p.m.

LANY will have back-to-back performances in Charlotte for A Beautiful Blur world tour. General admission tickets for the first show start at $129.50 and $75.50 for the second show at livenation.com.

Date: March 8

Location: Spectrum Center

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo will perform in Charlotte as part of her Guts world tour alongside special guest, singer-songwriter Chappell Roan. Ticketmaster does not currently have any more tickets available, but resale tickets start at $315 on stubhub.com.

Date: March 14

Location: Spectrum Center

Time: 8 p.m.

Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle are teaming up to bring The Love Hard tour to cities across the U.S., including Charlotte. Tickets start at $73 on ticketmaster.com.

Date: March 16

Location: Spectrum Center

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Rock out with classic rockers The Eagles as they bring their final tour, “The Long Goodbye,” back to Charlotte for a second time. Tickets for the show start at $149.50 at ticketmaster.com.

The Eagles perform during their “The Long Goodbye” tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The band has been performing for 52-years.

Date: March 26

Location: Spectrum Center

Time: 8 p.m.

Nicki Minaj, the “queen of hip hop,” is bringing her largest tour to date, Pink Friday 2 world tour, to perform songs from her newest album. Tickets start at $99.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Date: April 5

Location: The Fillmore

Time: 8 p.m.

Legendary rapper Busta Rhymes is hitting the stage for his BLOCKBUSTA headline tour with a surprise special guest for some of the shows. General admission tickets start at $81.95 on livenation.com.

Date: April 6

Location: The Fillmore

Time: 8 p.m.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors are bringing their Find Your People world tour to Charlotte, alongside singer songwriter Donovan Woods as a special guest. General admission tickets start at $22 at livenation.com.

Date: April 11

Location: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Time: 8 p.m.

Country singer Dustin Lynch is performing in Charlotte as part of his Killed the Cowboy tour in honor of his sixth studio album with singer songwriter Skeez as a special guest. Tickets for the outdoor concert start at $39.30 at livenation.com.

Date: April 23

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 8 p.m.

Hozier is bringing his Unreal Unearth tour back to North Carolina — with a show in Charlotte in addition to Raleigh. Tickets are sold out on LiveNation, but resale tickets start at $76 at stubhub.com.

Hozier in concert at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Tuesday night, Oct. 3, 2023.

Date: April 25

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, originally from South Carolina, is continuing the second leg of The Caves world tour with a show in Charlotte with special performances from Judah & the Lion. Tickets start at $29.95 at livenation.com.

Date: April 27

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Time: 5 p.m.

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Charlotte with a show at Bank of America Stadium as part of his Sun Goes Down tour with Zac Brown Band. Tickets start at $55 at ticketmaster.com.

Country music artist Kenny Chesney performs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on June 24, 2012.

Date: May 1

Location: The Fillmore

Time: 8 p.m.

EDM duo Hippie Sabotage are returning to The Fillmore in Charlotte for the Enter the Unknown tour. General admission tickets start at $40.75 at livenation.com.

Date: May 2

Location: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Time: 7 p.m.

Country singer and songwriter Jordan Davis’ Damn Good Time world tour will include a Charlotte show. Tickets start at $42.30 at livenation.com.

Date: May 7

Location: The Fillmore

Time: 8 p.m.

Singer songwriter Madison Beer, along with special guest Charlotte Lawrence, is having a concert for The Spinnin Tour. General admission tickets start at $56.50 at livenation.com.

Date: May 9

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 7 p.m.

The legendary Foo Fighters are returning to Charlotte for their first show in over a decade, with opening acts from Nova Twins. Tickets for the show are sold out, but you can get resale tickets starting at $91 at stubhub.com.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs on stage during the final night of the DNC in Charlotte, NC Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012. Jeff Siner - jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Date: May 10

Location: Spectrum Center

Time: 8 p.m.

After a break in 2023, international superstar Bad Bunny brings his Most Wanted Tour to Charlotte. Tickets for the show start at $218 at ticketmaster.com.

Date: May 17

Location: Spectrum Center

Time: 7 p.m.

Award-winning country star Tim McGraw, along with special guest Carly Pearce, will have a concert at Spectrum Center for the Standing Room Only tour. Tickets start at $39.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Date: June 1

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Time: 5:45 p.m.

Country music stars George Strait and Chris Stapleton are having a summer show at Bank of America Stadium with Little Big Town as special guests. Tickets start at $260 at ticketmaster.com.

Date: June 5

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Singer songwriter Niall Horan, former member of One Direction, is going on tour for his new album “The Show.” Tickets for the outdoor concert start at $41.30 at livenation.com.

Date: June 28

Location: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Time: 7 p.m.

Country singer Cole Swindell’s Win the Night tour is coming to Charlotte with Lily Rose as a special guest for the show. Tickets start at $41.55 at livenation.com.

Date: July 18-19

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Time: 6 p.m.

Country artist Morgan Wallen is coming back to the Carolinas this summer with two shows for his One Night at a Time world tour. Tickets start at $108 at ticketmaster.com.

Morgan Wallen performs his “Dangerous Tour” at PNC Music Pavilion in June 2022.

Date: July 24

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 7 p.m.

Creed will be rocking out on the stage for the first time in over 10 years for its “Summer of ‘99” tour with 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven as special guests. Tickets start at $89 at livenation.com.

Date: July 27

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 7 p.m.

With inspiration from the 1990 tour of the same name, New Kids on the Block is on the road for The Magic Summer tour with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Tickets for the concert start at $41.75 at livenation.com.

Date: Aug. 13

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Music legends Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago will be bringing back their beloved classics to the stage for their Heart & Soul tour. Tickets start at $49.15 at livenation.com.

Date: Aug. 20

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars is returning with their first headline tour in over five years with concerts all over the world, including Charlotte. Tickets start at $48.65 at livenation.com.

Green Day

Date: Aug. 26

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Global rock superstars Green Day will perform their newest and classic hits this summer for The Saviors tour show with Rancid and The Linda Lindas joining as special guests. Tickets start at $67.20 at livenation.com.

Date: Sept. 19

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 7 p.m.

Carolina’s own Hootie & the Blowfish will be coming back to Charlotte for “The Summer Camp With Trucks” tour. Tickets for the outdoor show start at $46.90 at livenation.com.