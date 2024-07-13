2024 Emmys Supporting Actress Limited/TV Movie Predictions

Final Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress (Limited/TV Movie) — Will This be a Banner Year for Indigenous Representation?

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

FX's FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans "Masquarade 1966" Airs Wednesday, February 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT — Pictured: Diane Lane as Slim Keith.

Weekly Commentary (Updated: July 11, 2024): The Emmy race this year presents a myriad of intriguing possibilities. In the supporting actress (limited) category, 137 hopefuls vied for recognition, down from 177 in 2023. This competitive landscape will yield seven nominees on the day of the big reveal. Among the contenders are Native American and Indigenous performers such as Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country”), Lily Gladstone (“Under the Bridge”) and Devery Jacobs (“Echo”).

Gladstone, riding the momentum of her historical Oscar nod for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” stands out as a viable candidate. Her inclusion could pave the way for her co-stars, Riley Keough (nominated last year for “Daisy Jones & the Six”) and Emmy winner Archie Panjabi, to secure nominations.

Jessica Gunning leads the race, whose standout performance as Martha in Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” has captivated audiences. She might be joined by Nava Mau, who, if nominated, would make history as the first Latina trans nominee in this category. It would be a well-deserved accolade.

HBO/Max’s “The Sympathizer” features 13-time nominee Sandra Oh and is likely to be on voters’ minds, possibly accompanied by supporting actor frontrunner Robert Downey Jr.

Prime Video’s “Expats,” written and directed by Lulu Wang, remains a wildcard this awards season (a classic, “will they or won’t they?”). The poignant drama could earn nods in several categories, but it may be one that could struggle across the board. With star Nicole Kidman expected to secure a lead actress nomination, Sarayu Blue, the dynamic and moving standout of the show, could follow suit with a coveted spot. Maybe Ruby Ruiz, too?

FX’s “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” features a star-studded ensemble, with Diane Lane on the brink of acknowledgment. However, the potential for vote-splitting and tepid industry support for the Ryan Murphy series may hinder her chances, along with the rest of her co-stars. Nonetheless, FX appears to have a sure-fire bet with Jennifer Jason Leigh in the crime anthology series “Fargo.”

Let’s not forget “x-factors” like Dakota Fanning, who is superb in “Ripley,” or Allison Williams, the lone woman and worthy performer from Showtime’s “Fellow Travelers.”

Nominations-round voting is open from June 13 to June 24. Voting for peer group-specific top ten round panels (if applicable) takes place between June 28 and July 8. The Emmy nominations will be announced on July 17. The Creative Arts and Governors Gala ceremonies will be held on Sept. 7-8. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 15.

And the Predicted Nominees Are

Rank Performer and Series 1 Jessica Gunning — “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) 2 Jennifer Jason Leigh — “Fargo” (FX) 3 Lily Gladstone — “Under the Bridge” (Hulu) 4 Kali Reis — “True Detective: Night Country” (Max) 5 Nava Mau — “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) 6 Dakota Fanning — “Ripley” (Netflix) 7 Diane Lane — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)





Next in Line

Rank Performer and Series 8 Sandra Oh — “The Sympathizer” (Max) 9 Sarayu Blue — “Expats” (Prime Video) 10 Riley Keough — “Under the Bridge” (Hulu) 11 Aja Naomi King — “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+) 12 Gillian Anderson — “Scoop” (Netflix) 13 Archie Punjabi — “Under the Bridge” (Hulu) 14 Allison Williams — “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime) 15 Demi Moore — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)





Also in Contention

Rank Performer and Series 16 Chloë Sevigny — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX) 17 Melanie Lynskey — “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” (Peacock) 18 Ruby Ruiz — “Expats” (Prime Video) 19 Calista Flockhart — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX) 20 Mary McDonnell — “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix) 21 Salma Hayek — “Black Mirror” (Netflix) 22 Mary Elizabeth Winstead — “A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount+) 23 Lily Rabe — “The Great Lillian Hall” (Max) 24 Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Idol” (Max) 25 Molly Ringwald — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Eligible Performers (Supporting Actress, Limited/TV Movie)

**Officially submitted and on the Emmy nominations ballot.

Jane Adams — “The Idol” (Max)

Brittany Adebumola — “The Other Black Girl” (Hulu)

Juliana Aidén Martinez — “Griselda” (Netflix)

Niamh Algar — “Mary & George” (Starz)

Gillian Anderson — “Scoop” (Netflix)

Lauren E. Banks — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Paramount+)

Kathy Bates — “The Great Lillian Hall” (Max)

Aisling Bea — “Alice & Jack (Masterpiece)” (PBS)

Ella Beatty — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Garcelle Beauvais — “The Other Black Girl” (Hulu)

Denee Benton — “Genie”

Sarayu Blue — “Expats” (Prime Video)

Cara Bossom — “Monsieur Spade” (AMC)

Julie Bowen — “Totally Killer”

Alison Brie — “Apples Never Fall” (Peacock)

Aiyla Browne — “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” (Prime Video)

Kandi Burruss — “The UnderDoggs”

Margherita Buy — “Ripley” (Netflix)

Juliana Canfield — “American Horror Story: Delicate” (FX)

Tantoo Cardinal — “Echo” (Disney+)

June Carryl — “Kemba”

Cree — “Turtles All the Way Down” (Max)

Lex Scott Davis — “Ricky Stanicky” (Prime Video)

Alycia Debnam-Carey — “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart”

Cara Delevingne — “American Horror Story: Delicate” (FX)

Annabelle Dexter-Jones — “American Horror Story: Delicate”

West Duchovny — “Painkiller” (Netflix)

Ky Duyen — “The Sympathizer” (Max)

Alisha Erözer — “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Dakota Fanning — “Ripley” (Netflix)

Eva Feiler — “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu)

Willa Fitzgerald — “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix)

Calista Flockhart — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Vivica A. Fox — “Bosco”

Izzy G. — “Under the Bridge” (Hulu)

Romola Garai — “Scoop” (Netflix)

Lily Gladstone — “Under the Bridge” (Hulu)

Amber Grappy — “One Day” (Netflix)

Pam Grier — “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” (Paramount+)

Pam Grier — “Them: The Scare”

Naomi Grossman — “Oblivious”

Chloe Guidry — “Under the Bridge” (Hulu)

Jessica Gunning — “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Vritika Gupta — “Under the Bridge” (Hulu)

Melora Hardin — “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)

Keeley Hawes — “Scoop” (Netflix)

Salma Hayek — “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Rachel Hilson — “Red, White and Royal Blue” (Prime Video)

Gaby Hoffmann — “Eric” (Netflix)

Olivia Holt — “Totally Killer”

Christine Horn — “Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge”

Traylor Howard — “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)

Michelle Hurd — “Kemba”

Devery Jacobs — “Echo” (Disney+)

Kim Kardashian — “American Horror Story: Delicate” (FX)

Asher Keddie — “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart”

Riley Keough — “Under the Bridge” (Hulu)

Aja Naomi King — “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Sienna King — “Fargo” (FX)

Stephanie Koenig — “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Isabella Star LaBlanc — “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” (Paramount+)

Isabella Star LaBlanc — “True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

Diane Lane — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Sasha Lane — “The Crowded Room” (Apple TV+)

Jessica Lange — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Jayme Lawson — “Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic)

Jennifer Jason Leigh — “Fargo” (FX)

Natalie Alyn Lind — “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” (Paramount+)

Lucy Liu — “A Man in Full” (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey — “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” (Peacock)

Ashley Madekwe — “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Maria Mancuso — “Música”

Kate Mara — “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Brit Marling — “A Murder at the End of the World” (FX)

Yumna Marwan — “The Veil” (Hulu)

Nava Mau — “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

X Mayo — “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain”

Melissa McCarthy — “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story” (Netflix)

Mary McDonnell — “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix)

Caitlin McGee — “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Jordyn McIntosh — “Genie”

Demi Moore — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Richa Moorjani — “Fargo” (FX)

Connie Nielsen — “Role Play”

Sandra Oh — “The Sympathizer” (Max)

Lena Olin — “Upgraded”

Weruche Opia — “Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic)

Jenna Ortega — “Finestkind” (Paramount+)

Archie Punjabi — “Under the Bridge” (Hulu)

Natalie Paul — “Shooting Stars”

CCH Pounder — “Full Circle” (Max)

Bel Powley — “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)

Leah Purcell — “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart”

Lily Rabe — “The Great Lillian Hall” (Max)

Essie Randles — “Apples Never Fall” (Peacock)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Idol” (Max)

Monica Raymund — “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” (Paramount+)

Francesca Reale — “Música” (Prime Video)

Kelly Reilly — “Little Wing”

Kali Reis — “True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

Julieth Restrepo — “Griselda” (Netflix)

Judy Reyes — “Turtles All the Way Down” (Max)

Molly Ringwald — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Andrea Riseborough — “The Regime” (Max)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — “American Horror Story: Delicate” (FX)

Moran Rosenblatt — “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu)

Emmy Rossum — “The Crowded Room” (Apple TV+)

Ruby Ruiz — “Expats” (Prime Video)

Ludivine Sagnier — “Franklin” (Apple TV+)

Anja Savcic — “Ricky Stanicky”

Amy Schumer — “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story” (Netflix)

Chloë Sevigny — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Amanda Seyfried — “The Crowded Room” (Apple TV+)

Sarah Shahi — “Red, White and Royal Blue” (Prime Video)

Dina Shihabi — “Ghosts of Beirut”

Dina Shihabi — “Painkiller” (Netflix)

Kate Siegel — “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix)

Lovie Simone — “Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

Demi Singleton — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Paramount+)

Suzanna Son — “The Idol” (Max)

Meg Stalter — “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain”

Tika Sumpter — “The UnderDoggs”

Nell Sutton — “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

Holland Taylor — “Quiz Lady” (Hulu)

Lili Taylor — “Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

Meredit Thomas — “A Royal Christmas Holiday”

Taylor Ann Thompson — “Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas”

Uma Thurman — “Red, White and Royal Blue” (Prime Video)

Marisa Tomei — “Upgraded”

Nicola Walker — “Mary & George”

Robin Weigert — “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu)

Julie White — “American Horror Story: Delicate” (FX)

Allison Williams — “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead — “A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount+)

Aimee Lou Wood — “Alice & Jack (Masterpiece)” (PBS)

Hadas Yaron — “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu)

Bellamy Young — “The Other Black Girl” (Hulu)

More Information (Supporting Actress, Limited/TV Movie)

2023 category winner: Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

2024 Emmy Awards Calendar and Timeline (all dates are subject to change)

Eligibility period: June 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024

Feb. 29: Submissions open

May 9: Deadline for programs identifying as Primetime programming to upload all entry materials.

June 13: Nominations-round voting begins

June 24: Nominations-round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PT

June 28 – July 8: Voting for peer group-specific top ten rounds panels (if applicable)

July 17: Primetime Emmy nominations are announced.

July 24: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations.

August 5: Find-round videos available for viewing.

August 15: Final-round voting begins.

August 26: Final-round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PST.

Sept. 7-8: Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala

Sunday, Sept. 15: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards to air on ABC.

Emmy Prediction Categories

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, commonly known as the Emmys, are awarded by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Established in 1949, these celebrate outstanding achievements in American primetime television. The Emmys are categorized into three divisions: the Primetime Emmy Awards for performance and production excellence; the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, recognizing achievements in artistry and craftsmanship; and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards, which honor significant engineering and technological advancements. The eligibility period typically extends from June 1 to May 31 each year. The Television Academy hosts the Emmys and has over 20,000 members across 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans and executives.

