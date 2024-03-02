2024 Kentucky boys high school basketball scores and brackets from every region

NEXT: Click here to view the 2024 girls regional brackets.

The road to the 2024 Sweet 16 is growing shorter by the day.

Boys regional tournament basketball games are getting underway this week.

The Boys’ Sweet 16 will be held March 20-23 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

View boys region tournament scores.

Boys regionals

1st Region at Murray State University

2nd Region at Hopkinsville

3rd Region at Owensboro Sportscenter

4th Region at Western Kentucky University

5th Region at Green County

6th Region schedule TBA

7th Region schedule TBA

8th Region schedule TBA

9th Region schedule TBA

10th Region at Mason County

11th Region at Paul Laurence Dunbar

12th Region schedule TBA

13th Region schedule TBA

14th Region at Powell County

15th Region at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville

16th Region at Morehead State

Boys’ Sweet Sixteen

When: March 20-23

Where: Rupp Arena

View the bracket

