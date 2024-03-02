2024 Kentucky girls high school basketball scores and brackets from every region
NEXT: Click here to view the 2024 boys regional brackets.
The road to the 2024 Sweet 16 is growing shorter by the day.
Girls basketball regional tournament games are getting underway this week.
The Girls’ Sweet 16 will be held March 13-16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Scroll down below to view links to brackets from every regional tournament. Below that, view Twitter commentary from those reporting on regionals around the state. Keep scrolling to get live, in-game scoring updates from our ScoreStream crowd-sourcing app.
Also, please be sure to follow Herald-Leader high school sports writers Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and Caroline Makauskas (@cmakauskas) for updates every night along the tournament trail.
View girls region tournament scores.
Girls regionals
1st Region at Murray State University
3rd Region at Owensboro Sportscenter
4th Region at Western Kentucky University
9th Region at Northern Kentucky University
11th Region at Paul Laurence Dunbar
15th Region at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville
16th Region at Morehead State University
Girls’ Sweet Sixteen
When: March 13-16
Where: Rupp Arena
A Twitter List by KentuckySports
2024 Kentucky boys high school basketball scores and brackets from every region
Who’s No. 1 in the final girls high school basketball media rankings of 2023-24?
Who will make the boys and girls Sweet 16s? Here’s who the media picks.
Who was our fan poll pick for Kentucky’s Miss Basketball?
2024 Kentucky Miss Basketball finalists announced. See all 19 players.
Kentucky girls high school basketball scores, brackets for every 2024 district tournament