2024 Kentucky girls high school basketball scores and brackets from every region

The road to the 2024 Sweet 16 is growing shorter by the day.

Girls basketball regional tournament games are getting underway this week.

The Girls’ Sweet 16 will be held March 13-16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Scroll down below to view links to brackets from every regional tournament. Below that, view Twitter commentary from those reporting on regionals around the state. Keep scrolling to get live, in-game scoring updates from our ScoreStream crowd-sourcing app.

Also, please be sure to follow Herald-Leader high school sports writers Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and Caroline Makauskas (@cmakauskas) for updates every night along the tournament trail.

View girls region tournament scores.

Girls regionals

1st Region at Murray State University

2nd Region at Trigg County

3rd Region at Owensboro Sportscenter

4th Region at Western Kentucky University

5th Region at Hart County

6th Region at Valley

7th Region at Valley

8th Region at Anderson County

9th Region at Northern Kentucky University

10th Region at Bourbon County

11th Region at Paul Laurence Dunbar

12th Region at Lincoln County

13th Region at Corbin Arena

14th Region at Estill County

15th Region at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville

16th Region at Morehead State University

Jaylee Knowles and Frederick Douglass will open defense of their 2023 11th Region Tournament championship this week.

Girls’ Sweet Sixteen

When: March 13-16

Where: Rupp Arena

View the bracket

