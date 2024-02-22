35-year-old man faces charges after Saint John police officer stabbed

Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said it's 'not a common occurrence' for an officer to be injured in the line of duty. (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC - image credit)

A 35-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon to face multiple charges in connection with the stabbing of a Saint John police officer at a store on the city's west side Wednesday night, say police.

The officer remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed while responding to reports of a man armed with a knife threatening staff and causing damage inside the Canadian Tire store on Fairville Boulevard on the city's west side shortly after 8 p.m., Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said Thursday.

He declined to say where the officer was stabbed or how many times, or to disclose any information about him, including his age or how long he's been with the force.

There were a number of people inside the store at the time of the incident, he said, but no other injuries were reported.

A "number" of officers responded to the scene, he said. CBC News confirmed from a nearby business that there were nine police cars and an ambulance in the parking lot of the Canadian Tire between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation into the officer stabbing at the Canadian Tire in the 800-block of Fairville Boulevard is ongoing, said Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca.

Two officers were already inside the store when the injured officer was allegedly stabbed with a knife upon entering to help, said Rocca.

Officers immediately stopped the attack and took a 35-year-old man into custody, he said. Firefighters administered first aid to the injured officer at the scene and he was then transported to the hospital, where he is recovering.

Rocca could not say how long the officer will remain in hospital or when he might return to work.

It's "not a common occurrence" for an officer to get injured in the line of duty, he said. "Anecdotally I can say that, you know, I'm in my 21st year and I can't recall an officer being stabbed."

Rocca said the entire force has been affected by the incident, "but they really come together, you know, and … despite the circumstances, are persevering, I would say."

A psychologist was called in last night to assist fellow officers, he said. Members of victim services were also on hand for officers as well as witnesses.

The major crime unit and forensics services continue to investigate. The store was closed for several hours while the scene was processed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).