4.7-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes New York City

Mike Segar/Reuters

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.7 was recorded in New Jersey on Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was reported in Lebanon, about 50 miles from New York City, where buildings were reported to have shaken. Residents along the East Coast as far south as Philadelphia also reported feeling the tremor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

