4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles NYC, New Jersey

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings in the New York City area on Friday morning.

The temblor was reported about 5 miles east of Lebanon, New Jersey, at about 10:20 a.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Residents in the area reported tremors that shook furniture and floors. No major disruptions or damage have been reported in New Jersey or New York.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

