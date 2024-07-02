Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters after devastating the southeast Caribbean

Dánica Coto
·5 min read

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Jamaica and a hurricane watch for Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac. Beryl was forecast to start losing intensity on Tuesday but still to be near major hurricane strength when it passes near Jamaica on Wednesday, the Cayman Islands on Thursday and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center warned that Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica, where officials warned residents in flood-prone areas to prepare for evacuation.

“I am encouraging all Jamaicans to take the hurricane as a serious threat,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in a public address late Monday. “It is, however, not a time to panic.”

Beryl is the earliest Category 5 storm ever to form in the Atlantic, fueled by record warm waters.

Early Tuesday, the storm was located about 300 miles (485 kilometers) southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic. It had top winds of 165 mph (270 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 22 mph (35 kph).

“Beryl remains an impressive Category 5 hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center said.

A tropical storm warning was in place for the entire southern coast of Hispaniola, an island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

As the storm barreled through the Caribbean Sea, rescue crews in the southeast Caribbean fanned out across the region to determine the extent of the damage that Hurricane Beryl inflicted after landing on Carriacou, an island in Grenada, as a Category 4 storm.

Three people were reported killed in Grenada and Carriacou and another in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said.

One fatality in Grenada occurred after a tree fell on a house, Kerryne James, minister of climate resilience, environment and renewable energy, told The Associated Press.

She said the nearby islands of Carriacou and Petit Martinique sustained the greatest damage, with water, food and baby formula a priority.

An emergency team was expected to travel Tuesday morning to Carriacou, where Beryl flattened scores of homes and businesses.

"The situation is grim," Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell told a news conference Tuesday. “There is no power, and there is almost complete destruction of homes and buildings on the island. The roads are not passable, and in many instances they are cut off because of the large quantity of debris strewn all over the streets.”

Mitchell added: "The possibility that there may be more fatalities remains a grim reality as movement is still highly restricted.”

Meanwhile, Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, promised to rebuild the archipelago in a statement early Tuesday. He noted that 90% of homes on Union Island were destroyed, and that “similar levels of devastation” were expected on the islands of Myreau and Canouan.

The last strong hurricane to hit the southeast Caribbean was Hurricane Ivan 20 years ago, which killed dozens of people in Grenada.

Grenadian resident Roy O'Neale, 77, recalled how he lost his home to Ivan and built back stronger, with his current home sustaining minimal damage from Hurricane Beryl.

“I felt the wind whistling, and then for about two hours straight, it was really, really terrifying at times,” he said by phone. “Branches of trees were flying all over the place.”

One of the homes that Beryl damaged belongs to the parents of U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, who is from Carriacou. The storm also destroyed the home of his late grandmother.

In a statement, Stiell said that the climate crisis is going from bad to worse, and faster than expected.

“Whether in my homeland of Carriacou … hammered by Hurricane Beryl, or in the heatwaves and floods crippling communities in some of the world’s largest economies, it’s clear that the climate crisis is pushing disasters to record-breaking new levels of destruction,” he said.

Grenada, known as the “spice isle,” is one of the world's top exporters of nutmeg. Mitchell noted that the bulk of spices are grown in the northern part of the island, which was hit hardest by Beryl.

“We certainly expect that we’ll take a beating,” he said.

Beryl has broken several records, including marking the farthest east that a hurricane has formed in the tropical Atlantic in June, according to Philip Klotzbach, Colorado State University hurricane researcher.

The storm strengthened from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in just 42 hours, which only six other Atlantic hurricanes have done, and never before September, according to hurricane expert Sam Lillo.

Beryl is the second named storm in the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall in northeast Mexico and killed four people.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted the 2024 hurricane season would be well above average, with between 17 and 25 named storms. The forecast called for as many as 13 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

An average Atlantic hurricane season produces 14 named storms, seven of them hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

___

Associated Press writer Anika Kentish in St. John, Antigua and Associated Press videographer Lucanus Ollivierre in Kingstown, St. Vincent, contributed to this report.

Dánica Coto, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Three storms are churning in the Atlantic. Will they pose risks to Beaufort County?

    Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.

  • What is a meteotsunami? A rare phenomenon in the Great Lakes, explained

    A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.

  • Can you spot the bear? Yellowstone guide issues challenge

    If you're able to spot the black bear in the Yellowstone National Park image you're either lucky or have a keen eye.

  • Mapped: Hurricane Beryl powers through Caribbean islands as Category 5 storm

    Hurricane Beryl has broken records as the earliest category 4 and category 5 storm

  • Hurricane Beryl barrels towards the Lesser Antilles as a Category 4

    Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • 'Just blown away': N.S. fire department donates fire truck to Saskatchewan community

    When a fire chief in rural Nova Scotia came across a post about a fire department in rural Saskatchewan losing everything in a fire, he knew his department had to do something.Matthew Mundle, the fire chief in Shinimicas, N.S., decided the answer was to donate a fire truck.On the Canada Day weekend, the truck made its way toward Archerwill, Sask., a village of roughly 150 people located about 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Mundle is familiar with how devastating the loss of fire equipment can

  • Beryl pushes onto Windward Islands with catastrophic winds, storm surge

    Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.

  • Canada Day storm risk threatens outdoor plans on the Prairies

    A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans

  • Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent, Grenadines

    STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.

  • Texas Nurse Tirelessly Searches for Late Patient's Dog So She Can Give the Pet a New Home (Exclusive)

    Dezorey Arocha spent 11 days searching for Bear Bear the dog, after learning her late patient left behind the pup without a new owner to care for him

  • Why Hurricane Beryl's 'insane' intensification has experts worried

    The first hurricane of 2024 made history in several ways, and none of them are good news, experts say.

  • Hurricane Beryl remains at Category 5 as it roars toward Jamaica: Live updates

    Hurricane Beryl strengthened overnight into a "potentially catastrophic" Category 5 storm as it headed toward Jamaica.

  • 'Extremely Dangerous' Hurricane Beryl Hits Southern Grenada

    Heavy wind and rain hit southern Grenada as Hurricane Beryl passed through the region on Monday, July 1.Footage filmed and posted to X by user @LynnPoole84 shows trees swaying in the wind south of St George’s, Grenada, on Monday.According to the Met Office, Hurricane Beryl is a category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall in the Windward Islands on Monday. A life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are expected when Beryl passes through the region, said the National Hurricane Center. Credit: @LynnPoole84 via Storyful

  • Camper found dead in Red River Gorge; rescue team assists another with heat exhaustion

    “As we continue to see very hot and humid conditions in the area, we encourage all visitors to the RRG to use caution, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to stay cool.”

  • 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Beryl Approaches Caribbean Islands

    A satellite captured spectacular imagery showing lightning within Hurricane Beryl’s eye wall as the storm moved northward toward the Windward Islands in the Caribbean on Sunday, June 30.The Category 4 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

  • Beryl’s ‘day of much devastation’ leaves at least 1 dead in Caribbean. Toll could grow

    Hurricane Beryl, a monster with 150 mph winds, ripped off roofs, snapped trees and shut down power as it raked the Grenadines and other islands in the southeastern Caribbean on Monday. At least one fatality was reported in Union Island and the Category 4 storm’s death toll could grow.

  • Hurricane Beryl Impacts Barbados Coast

    Conditions along the Barbados coast were rapidly worsening as Hurricane Beryl made its way across the Caribbean, impacting the Windward Islands early on Monday, July 1.The footage here, captured by Nauman Khan from his hotel in Christ Church, shows strong winds and rain on Worthing Beach.“Too dangerous to be out on the balcony now,” Khan wrote on X. “Truly in the eye of the storm now.”The Category 3 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: @Khanadians via Storyful

  • Why Halifax is eyeing goose poop at its 19 supervised beaches

    When lifeguards arrive for work at the Halifax Regional Municipality's 19 supervised beaches, there's a common sight they encounter."There can be quite a lot of bird waste on the beach," said Elizabeth Montgomery, a water resources specialist with the city's environment and climate change team.This waste can enter the water, contaminating it with E. coli bacteria, and contribute to closures.Montgomery said there are multiple reasons why E. coli can get in the water, but the city is trying differ

  • Hot water fueled Hurricane Beryl's explosive growth

    Experts say Hurricane Beryl's explosive growth into an unprecedented early whopper of a storm shows the literal hot water the Atlantic and Caribbean are in right now and the kind of season they can expect.

  • 'Potentially catastrophic' Hurricane Beryl moves towards Jamaica

    At least three people are reported to have died in the hurricane so far.