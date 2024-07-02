US Marshals Service finds 200 missing children in nationwide operation

More than 170 endangered runaways have been found and been rescued as part of an operation conduced by the U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies.

Overall, 200 missing children were found as part of a nationwide operation called "Operation We Will Find You 2," conducted May 20-June 24 by the Marshals Service and other federal, state, and local agencies across the U.S., the service said in a statement Monday.

The operation, conducted with help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, recovered and removed 123 children from dangerous situations, the Marshals Service said. The other 77 missing children were located and found to be in safe locations, according to law enforcement or child welfare agencies.

Among the children recovered was a 1-year-old girl, whose mother had not surrendered her despite being convicted for her actions in the strangulation, assault and death of another of her children, a 4-year-old boy.

Also rescued: a girl, 12, a victim of suspected sexual abuse; two girls, aged 15 and 17, who were suspected victims of human trafficking; and three 16-year-old girls – one a victim of suspected sex trafficking, another of human trafficking and suspected sexual exploitation, and the third likely being controlled and abused by the adult male, authorities said.

“There are no words to describe the terror felt by missing children, their families, and their communities,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement. The service and NCMEC "work every day to keep children safe," he said.

US Marshals Service: Youngest missing child found was 5 months old

The operation, which follows last year's Operation We Will Find You, focuses on high-risk missing children likely vulnerable to sexual abuse, sex trafficking and and other exploitation, authorities said.

Most of those rescued were released to child protective services agencies. Other children reported missing were found at the request of law enforcement to confirm their location and safety, the service said.

The operation was conducted in parts of Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, New York and Oregon, known to have "high clusters of critically missing children," the service said.

“One of the most sacred missions of U.S. Marshals Service, is locating and recovering our nation’s critically missing children,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis in a statement. “This is one of our top priorities as there remain thousands of children still missing and at risk.”

The U.S. Marshals Service worked with other law enforcement agencies and departments of children and family services, to find 200 missing children.

The youngest child recovered in the recent operation was 5 months old, the service said; 14 of the children were found outside the city where they went missing. Of the missing children recovered, 57% were recovered within seven days of the Marshals Service assisting with the case.

“We are grateful that vulnerable children have been recovered as part of this operation, and we commend the U.S. Marshals Service and all the agencies involved for their commitment to protect youth and ensure these children are not forgotten," said NCMEC president and CEO Michelle DeLaune said. "Behind every statistic, there is a child who deserves to grow up safe from harm.”

