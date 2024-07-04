74-year-old woman dies after being shoved in front of San Francisco train
[Source]
Corazon Dandan died after being pushed into an oncoming BART train at San Francisco’s Powell Street Station at around 11 p.m on Monday night. The suspect, 49-year-old Trevor Belmont, also known as Hoak Taing, was arrested at the scene and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide and elder abuse. He is being held without bail. The incident marks the first homicide on the BART system in 2024.
About Dandan: According to authorities, Dandan hit her head on the train and fell on the platform after being pushed. She was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, where she later died. Dandan, who was Filipino American, was a dedicated telephone operator at the Westin St. Francis and other hotels. Despite not needing to work for financial reasons, she continued because she loved her job, according to her nephew, Alvin Dandan. She was described by her neighbors as “friendly,” “kind” and someone who would “give vegetables.”
Investigation: Authorities are currently investigating the incident. Belmont is reportedly a homeless man who has been involved in nearly two dozen criminal cases in the city since 2013. The tragic event highlights ongoing safety concerns on the BART system, which has seen a significant decline in ridership due to safety fears. The BART Police Department's recent report shows an increase in violent crimes and arrests as the department works to improve safety by recruiting more officers and increasing their presence on trains.
Download the NextShark App:
Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!