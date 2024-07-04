74-year-old woman dies after being shoved in front of San Francisco train

About Dandan: According to authorities, Dandan hit her head on the train and fell on the platform after being pushed. She was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, where she later died. Dandan, who was Filipino American, was a dedicated telephone operator at the Westin St. Francis and other hotels. Despite not needing to work for financial reasons, she continued because she loved her job, according to her nephew, Alvin Dandan. She was described by her neighbors as “friendly,” “kind” and someone who would “give vegetables.”