Suspect's pants catch fire in arson attempt gone wrong: B.C. RCMP

RICHMOND, B.C. — Police in Metro Vancouver say they're looking for a man whose pants caught fire in an alleged arson attempt that went wrong.

Richmond RCMP shared a photo showing two men, one on the ground with a pained facial expression as he reaches for his blazing pants, while the other man apparently tries to put out the flames.

Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on April 24, finding a broken window and a small fire directly in front with evidence it had been set intentionally.

They say surveillance video subsequently revealed two men wearing masks had approached the business, and one of the suspect's pants caught fire in the incident.

Mounties say "the pants continued to burn" despite the suspects' efforts to put the flames out, and the mask worn by the man on the ground came off in the scramble.

Police say there is a "high probability" he sustained injuries to his lower body, and he's described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old with a medium build and long, slicked back, dirty blond hair.

The second suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium or tanned complexion and an athletic build.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press