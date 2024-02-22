4 men seriously injured in shooting in White Rock, B.C.

RCMP investigators at the scene of a shooting near Roper Avenue and Parker Street in White Rock, B.C., on Thursday morning. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Four men are in hospital in serious condition after multiple rounds were fired during an early-morning shooting in a residential neighbourhood of White Rock, B.C.

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said the incident is believed to be targeted and police do not have any suspects at this time.

Neighbours reported hearing what sounded like a gunfight but Sears said it's too early to confirm what happened.

"There were definitely multiple rounds fired but we don't know if there was one shooter or multiple shooters at this time," she said.

A number of people called 911 at around 12:25 a.m. PT Thursday to report the gunfire and a vehicle collision near the intersection of Roper Avenue and Lee Street.

Multiple bullet holes are visible inthe black BMW SUV that crashed at the scene of a shooting near Roper and Parker in White Rock, British Columbia on Thursday, February 22, 2023.

Multiple bullet holes were visible in the driver's side of a black BMW SUV that crashed at the scene. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Police found the four injured men at the scene, along with a black BMW SUV that had collided with a fence and hedge.

The SUV appeared to be riddled with bullet holes along the driver's side of the vehicle.

A possible suspect vehicle was found burning in neighbouring Surrey, B.C., soon after the shooting, but Sears said a link has not been established.

The injuries to the four men are not believed to be life threatening, she said.

Police markers are pictured on the scene of a shooting near Roper Avenue and Parker Street in White Rock, British Columbia on Thursday, February 22, 2023.

Police markers at the scene of a shooting. RCMP confirmed multiple rounds were fired. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

White Rock RCMP, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services, Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Service are assisting in the investigation.

The 15600-block of Roper Avenue remains shut down in all directions with police in the area to assist students who need to get to nearby schools.

Anyone with any information or video footage is asked to contact White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800.