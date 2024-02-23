5 complaints filed against the Gordie Howe bridge authority over French language rights

The Gordie Howe bridge will connect Ontario to Michigan over the Detroit River, west of the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. (Michael Evans/CBC - image credit)

At least five complaints have been filed against the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority alleging that the crown corporation, which is building the Gordie Howe International Bridge, isn't respecting the language rights of francophones.

That's according to a report from a preliminary investigation by the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada, which was obtained by Radio-Canada.

The bridge authority's digital media messaging, telephone communications and phone services were not of equal quality in both official languages, the report said. The bridge is currently under construction, and spans the Detroit River to connect Detroit with Windsor, Ont.

Some complainants noted that videos posted on the bridge authority's YouTube channel had titles, text and graphics in English and French, but the audio was in English only.

Others mentioned that some documents available on the section of the organization's website devoted to public-private partnership procurement were only available in English.

Bridge authority called on to improve

The incidents occurred between May 3 and June 15, 2022, according to the report, which concluded that the complaints had merit.

The official languages commissioner recommended that the bridge authority resolve the situation before the office's final report comes out in approximately six months' time.

It called on the organization to do the following:

Take all necessary steps to rectify the problems that were the subject of the complaints.

Do a complete review of its website to ensure that all content, including domain names and URLs, is available and of equal quality in both official languages.

Ensure that all content published on social media is of equal quality and is published simultaneously in both official languages.

Implement measures to ensure that telephone services, including the voice mail system, are offered in English and French, are of equal quality in both official languages, and are preceded by an offer of bilingual service.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has already taken steps to improve its services to French speakers, said Heather Grondin, chief relations officer, in an email.

"The [WDBA] is determined to continue its improvement efforts in this area," she said in French.

The bridge authority has been overseeing the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit since 2012 and will be responsible for its operation once it opens.