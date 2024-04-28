52-year-old man killed in car crash in SLO County

A 52-year-old Arroyo Grande man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department responded to the scene of the crash on the 1400 block of East Grand Avenue at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release put out by the department.

Officers located the driver and determined he was unconscious without a pulse, according to the release. The officers then removed the man from the vehicle and began life-saving efforts.

The man was then turned over to San Luis Ambulance which was unable to resuscitate the man, the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is still unknown and investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5110.