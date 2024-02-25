7-year-old getting ball from under truck is run over and killed, Louisiana cops say

A 7-year-old boy is dead after being run over by a pickup truck in a parking lot, Louisiana officials say.

The boy, identified as Kaiden Coke, was playing with a ball on the west side of Ringgold around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.

While Kaiden was playing in the lot, he lost his ball and it rolled under a parked pickup truck, police said.

Kaiden crawled under the truck to get the ball back when the driver, who police say hadn’t noticed the boy, pulled out of the parking space, fatally hitting him, according to officials.

Kaiden was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

Investigators did not suspect the driver of being under the influence or impaired, but toxicology samples were taken for testing, according to police.

An investigation is underway, police said.

Ringgold, a town with a population of about 1,400 people, is roughly 40 miles southeast of Shreveport.

