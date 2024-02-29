$70M Lotto Max winner has a heartwarming gesture in mind for his late wife: 'A bittersweet moment for me'

“I want to make sure I do good things. Using this money and investing in her memory is a way to share this win with her," said Brian Hoover. (Courtesy:WCLC)

A man from Beaverlodge, Alta. has decided to dedicate his recent lottery win to his late wife.

Brian Hoover hit the jackpot, winning a whopping $70 million in the Jan. 16 Lotto Max draw . Yet, for Hoover, the win is more than just about the money. It’s about remembering his late wife and fulfilling a dream they once shared together.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” said Hoover, while claiming his prize. “We always talked about what we would do if we won the lottery. I’m determined to bring some of those ideas to life in her memory.”

For the Hoovers, winning the lottery was a long-time inside joke and a shared dream that inspired countless hopes and aspirations. Although Hoover’s wife passed away before they could see their dreams materialize, the Lotto Max win now empowers Hoover to fulfill some of those lifelong aspirations.

“We had three children, and my wife was heavily invested in their lives,” said Hoover.

“She liked to take them to parks, any park. My first thought is to have a park named for her.”

Naming a park after his late wife is just one of the heartfelt endeavours Hoover plans to pursue with his new prize. He said he is also looking to sponsor a variety of programs for local schools, emphasizing that this is just the beginning of his plans.

“These are all such fresh thoughts,” said Hoover. “I want to make sure I do good things. Using this money and investing in her memory is a way to share this win with her.”

Additionally, Hoover wants to use a portion of his winnings to support his children and family members.

“I want to help my family — I’m going to pay off a couple of mortgages and give some money to a few people,” said Hoover. “After that, I’m going to look at something for myself.”

Despite all the heartwarming plans, Hoover also looks forward to indulging in some leisure time, including travelling to visit his friends across the nation.

“I have a friend who lives in the Yukon who’s been asking me to visit. I’m thinking it would be nice to drive up in a classy motorhome,” he said.

Hoover’s win came after matching all seven numbers 2, 9, 20, 14, 42, 43, 44 , in the Lotto Max Draw.

Lotto Max, a nationwide game available to Canadians across all provinces and territories, offers players the chance to win big with draws every Tuesday and Friday. With a $5 per play cost, players can select their numbers or opt for a quick pick for their chance at joining the ranks of lucky winners.

Tools to stop gambling

If you're looking to take a break from gambling, self-exclusion programs can be effective tools. See here for resources that are available across Canada.