8 killed when bus carrying 53 farmworkers crashes, 'high probability' for more deaths

ARMANDO GARCIA and EMILY SHAPIRO
·1 min read

Eight people were killed when a bus carrying about 53 farmworkers crashed and overturned on West Highway 40 in central Florida, according to state officials.

About 40 victims were taken to hospitals and some are in "very serious condition," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan, told reporters.

There's a "high probability this may be beyond eight fatalities," Riordan said.

PHOTO: At least eight people were killed when a bus crashed in Marion County, Fla., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (WFTS)
PHOTO: At least eight people were killed when a bus crashed in Marion County, Fla., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (WFTS)

Around 6:35 a.m., the 2010 International Bus and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck were heading opposite directions when the truck veered toward the center line and the vehicles collided "in a sideswiped manner," officials said. The bus veered off West Highway 40, went through a fence and then overturned, officials said.

The truck driver is among those in the hospital with serious injuries, Riordan said.

The bus was en route to a farm in the area at the time of the crash, Riordan said.

PHOTO: A severe bus accident with fatalities, May 14, 2024, in Marion County Florida. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)
PHOTO: A severe bus accident with fatalities, May 14, 2024, in Marion County Florida. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Juwon Funes contributed to this report.

8 killed when bus carrying 53 farmworkers crashes, 'high probability' for more deaths originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

