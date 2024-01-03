9 free and cheap things to do in Charlotte: Three Kings Day, Speedway Christmas and more

This list is curated by Charlotte on the Cheap, where you’ll find even more free and cheap things to do every day, and detailed by Denise Casalez.

Friday, Jan. 5

Laugh at Lenny

Location: Lenny Boy Brewing Co., 3000 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28217

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

If you’re looking for a night that will have you dying of laughter, head over to Laugh at Lenny. Guest star Lace Larrabee is a stand-up comedian and former beauty queen who was a season 17 semifinalist on “America’s Got Talent.” While you watch the show, you can get a $10 beer pitcher to share with friends.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Three Kings Day with Levine Museum of the New South

Location: VAPA Center, 700 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Time: 12-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Bring your family and meet up representatives from Levine Museum of the New South, Fiestas Partias and Manolo’s Bakery for a Three Kings Day celebration filled with singing, arts, crafts and more. There will also be an exhibition of children’s toys, plus the largest Rosca de Reyes in the Carolinas.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Last night of Speedway Christmas

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5571 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: $35

If you’re still hanging on to a little bit of the holiday spirit, visit Speedway Christmas for its last night of the season. This four-mile course features more than 5 million lights plus drive-in movies on the Speedway TV.

Monday, Jan. 8

Book club and book swap

Location: Sycamore Brewing, 2151 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join Sycamore Brewing for its book discussion of the month “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley — plus, bring three books to swap for new books, engage in literature trivia, write a letter to a swap mate and more. You can also enjoy $5 drafts, wine bottles and charcuterie specials.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Tuesday Night Bluegrass

Location: Gibson Mill Market, 305 McGill Ave NW Bldg. 200, Concord, NC 28027

Time: 6:30-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Listen to Tuesday Night Bluegrass Jam at Gibson Mill Market, where there’s no registration or experience required. You can play and jam to bluegrass music, or just enjoy some tunes while you explore the market’s food and drink options.

Trivia night

Location: Primal Brewery Huntersville, 16432 Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Test your knowledge at Primal Brewery in Huntersville to see if you’ve got what it takes to win its trivia night. Get your group together and bring your thinking skills for a fun evening.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Wednesday Night Live – Sculpt Like Chillida

Location: Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, 420 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art is hosting Wednesday Night Live, where you can visit the museum at no cost from 5-9 p.m. Explore all the exhibitions, including “Eduardo Chillida: 100 Years,” a world of clay sculpture-making.

Tacos & Trivia

Location: King Canary Brewing, 562 Williamson Road, Mooresville, NC 28117

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Join King Canary Brewing Mooresville for its Tacos & Trivia. Every Wednesday, Tacos on the Road food truck is parked out front from 6-8 p.m., where they’ll be serving up classics like quesadillas, burritos, chips and more. Trivia is outside, and pups are welcome.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Tango Thursday

Location: The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters, 1217 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $15

Join Tango CLT for an evening of social Argentine tango where all are welcome – no experience or partner needed. For only $15, there will be an intro to tango lesson, plus social dancing afterward with drinks available. Tango CLT meets every first and third Thursdays at The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters.

