9 People, Including 2 Children, Wounded in 'Random' Michigan Mass Shooting: 'This Has Become All Too Common'

The suspect died by suicide after the shooting, authorities said

Oakland County Sheriffs Office/Facebook An Oakland County Sheriff vehicle

A "random" shooting in Michigan has left nine people, including two children, injured, authorities said.

A gunman opened fire at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills on Saturday, June 15, at around 5 p.m. local time, the Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard announced in a press conference recorded by Click on Detroit.

Bouchard said authorities were "on the scene in two minutes" and deputies provided "emergency first aid" to the victims.

Eight people were then hospitalized, Bouchard said. He added that an 8-year-old boy was left in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the thigh was in stable condition. A 39-year-old woman, also in their family, was listed in critical condition.

Other victims include a 39-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, a 78-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man — all considered to be in stable condition, per Bouchard.

Getty A stock image of police car lights

According to CBS News, authorities identified the shooter as 42-year-old Michael William Nash, who was found dead by suicide in a home after the shooting.

Per the outlet, Bouchard said the shooting appeared to be "very random" and the suspect had "no connectivity to the victims."

According to the Associated Press, which cited Bouchard, the shooter is believed to have fired as many as 28 shots.

"I, in my worst nightmare, couldn't imagine standing up here again talking about another active shooter," Bouchard said during his press conference on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, this has become all too common in America, but especially too common in our community. And I am very, very proud of our people — again — in very difficult circumstances," he continued.

The suspect "did not have a criminal history that we're aware of," the sheriff said.

Per WXYZ, Rochester Hills mayor Brian Barnett said at a press conference that things "have been a nightmare" since the mass shooting.

"I've been blessed to be the mayor of this city for 18 years, and [I] never thought I'd see my city in the same sentence as some of the other cities that have experienced mass shootings," Barnett said. "Whenever you have a situation like this, you are reminded of the immediate tragedy and then of course encouraged by the support of people that surround themselves almost immediately."

